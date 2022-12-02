Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has 'So Much Love' For Texans And Houston

HOUSTON — Three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his long-awaited return to NRG Stadium Sunday afternoon, but to face off against the 1-9-1 Houston Texans as the starting quarterback for the 4-7 Cleveland Browns.

The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in March after his trade request from the franchise in January of 2021. Watson missed all of last season due to Houston's inability to fulfill his trade demand. But off-field legal issues played the primary role in Watson's absence.

"I am excited to play football in front of Cleveland Browns fans. But also, in front of some Houston Texans fans," Watson said. "I respect the whole organization of the Houston Texans. I respect the McNair family. I respect everyone who was there that drafted me in 2017.

"Great memories, fun memories. I am excited to get back in front of the fans. I have so much love for the city of Houston and H-Town."

Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 54 career games played, Watson threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

Jan. 3, 2021, marked the last regular-season game for Watson. The Texans fell to the Tennessee Titans 41-38. Watson completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

"He hasn’t played in a long period of time, but he’s a heck of a football player," coach Lovie Smith said. "I assume playing quarterback is a lot like riding a bike. It comes back to you fairly quickly. I know he has been practicing with them. Adding Deshaun (Watson) will make them that much better."

