Browns QB Deshaun Watson Relentlessly Booed, Rusty Against Texans in 1st Half

HOUSTON -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, looks like he hasn't played in a real game in 700 days.

Booed relentlessly in his first game against his former team, the Houston Texans, Watson appeared rusty and hesitant in his first game since being traded to the Browns in the offseason and signed to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Watson, who settled 23 lawsuits filed against him in Harris County alleging sexual misconduct, completed just 8 of 14 passes for 96 yards in the first half as the Browns built a 7-5 lead over the 1-9-1 Texans behind a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Watson threw an interception directly to rookie safety Jalen Pitre, who picked off his third pass of the season.

Watson was shaky all-around, and understandably so given the long time between games as he spent last season on the Texans' roster but inactive every game while being paid a $10.5 million salary after requesting a trade.

Watson signed autographs for Browns and Texans fans before kickoff and was greeted warmly.

When kickoff started and when he ran on the field, he was repeatedly booed by the Texans' fans.

Watson, a 2017 first-round draft pick and consensus All-American at Clemson, asked off the Texans' roster after becoming disgruntled with the direction of the franchise in the wake of a trade of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and other roster mismanagement. He was traded to the Browns in exchange for three first-round draft picks.

