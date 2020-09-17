SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

'Click!' Texans QB Deshaun Watson Is Getting Sued For ... What?!

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's top on-field opponent this week is of course the visiting Baltimore Ravens. But his biggest off-field foe?

A lawsuit. About a photograph. Of Watson himself.

According to a report from ABC 13 (KTRK-TV), photographer Aaron M. Sprecher is suing Watson because the star QB posted a trio of photos to his Instagram account that - even though they are photos of Watson - are actually owned by the license-holder, the Associated Press.

The photos in question are from September 2017, May 2018, and January 2020 and show Watson in various poses and positions, including while signing autographs in 2020 at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

To those of us who possess something shy of legal minds, the issue seems a bit ... well, petty. Doesn't a person own the right to their own image? 

But in short, the legal answer seems to be, essentially, no

Kevin McCulloch, Sprecher’s attorney, told ABC 13 that the freelance photographer tried to resolve the matter without resorting to the lawsuit.

"(Sprecher) and his licensing agency, AP, are always happy to license images to NFL players for personal uses such as this,” McCulloch said. “But as a freelancer, he can’t allow players to just take photos without payment or even giving him proper credit, since this is how he earns his living. And no one can seriously dispute this. In fact, it is our understanding that the NFL has made this clear to players.”

Indeed, many NFL players, often initially stunned at the news that they don't fully own images of themselves, are aware of this arrangement.

McCulloch told ABC 13 that they hope the issue “can get resolved quickly and amicably, as Mr. Sprecher certainly has no intention of making this simple matter any more contentious than necessary.”

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie Review: The Quick Learning Curve of Texans CB John Reid

Week 1 Rookie Review: The Quick NFL Learning Curve of Houston Texans CB John Reid

Matthew Postins

Texans Injury Report: Rookie Set for Week 2 Debut

The Houston Texans have revealed their Week 2 injury report and the news is positive for a particular rookie.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Next Challenge: Player of the Week Lamar Jackson

The first 2020 AFC offensive player of the week goes to Lamar Jackson - And Now Jackson Comes To Visit the Houston Texans

jadateague

Texans WR Brandin Cooks on the 'Upswing' For NFL Week 2

After a disappointing debut for the Houston Texans, wide receiver Brandin Cooks looks set to improve in Week 2 - with the Ravens his next challenge

Anthony R Wood

How Low Did The Texans Go In SI's NFL Rankings?

Ranked 17th in the NFL by SI, can the Houston Texans climb their way back up the power rankings?

Anthony R Wood

Texans Transactions: A Roster Shuffle - Tight Ends Up And Down

The Houston Texans have shaken up their practice squad with two joining and one departing alongside the loss of tight end Kahale Warring to IR.

Anthony R Wood

'Tackling, Dummy': O'Brien On Big Texans Issue To Fix In Week 2

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talked to the media on Monday about how missed tackles cost them in Week 1.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Targets Texans: 6 NFL Free Agents Houston Should Chase

After a poor opening performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, here are six NFL free agents the Houston Texans should target

Anthony R Wood

Teague's Take, Texans: 'No Worries On Watson'

Teague's Take: Houston Texans Week 1 Didn't Go Well, But Deshaun? 'No Worries On Watson'

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Update: RB Duke Johnson 'Long-Shot' Status For Ravens Week 2

Houston Texans Injury Update: RB Duke Johnson Status For Week 2 Vs. Ravens As David Johnson Readies For Bigger Load

Mike Fisher