SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans’ ‘Stink’ Needs "Deodorant’

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - It is no Secret the Texans have had a large Degree of failure in 2020. It isn't a Suave comment, but simply some Old Spice when the Houston Texans interim head coach describes his team. 

"I think everybody thinks we stink," said Romeo Crennel. 

Ahead of the NFL Week 9 NFL matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans are looking for something to eliminate their losing stench. 

"A win is like deodorant to me," said Crennel. 

It just so happens, the Texans are scheduled to play the only team to make them smell good this season: the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... Essentially aromatherapy for the 2020 Texans season. 

Keeping the top wideout helps with the perfume of Houston's offense. 

READ MORE: Texans Not Trading Will Fuller To Packers

READ MORE: Texans NFL Power Rankings: 'Put Deshaun On Ice'?

Will Fuller was not traded on Tuesday after heavy speculation the Green Bay Packers were interested in the fifth-year veteran. The Packers couldn't get to the Houston asking price and the Texans weren't taking below their value for their star pass catcher. 

"I'm not taking peanuts and nobody really came through with a deluxe nut package," Crennel said. "If there had been some deluxe nuts laid out there on the table it could have been a different deal."

Crennel also explained to Fuller before the trade deadline that he wanted him on the team going forward. Clearly, interim general manager Jack Easterby saw it the same way. Fuller is set to play the final nine games for the Texans and then hit free agency. 

He will be essential to wins down the stretch and since ownership committed to chasing a playoff spot, both with words and inaction at the deadline, Fuller is a key player for the offense. 

READ MORE: Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season

As for this week, Romeo Crennel is 11-2 when playing against a rookie making his first start. The Jaguars will start sixth-round pick Jake Luton out of Oregon State on Sunday. 

With a history like that, the Texans hope the scent they give off Sunday will be the sweet smell of victory. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans NFL Power Rankings: 'Put Deshaun On Ice'?

The Houston Texans have fallen toward the 30's in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings, above just one AFC South rival.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Not Trading Will Fuller To Packers

The 2020 NFL trade deadline passed quietly for the Houston Texans who keep their key playmakers as they attempt to salvage this season ahead of a regime change.

Anthony R Wood

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: No Texans Deal

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Houston Texans Declare Four ‘Untouchables’ Plus Will Fuller To Packers? Also - 'No Big Texans Moves’

CodyStoots

Update On Texans GM & Coach Search

Houston ownership updates the latest on the Texans' pursuit of a new front office boss and head coach

CodyStoots

How do Texans Rookies Improve? By Playing

It is up to the Houston Texans interim head coach to get two key players playing time in the remaining nine games.

CodyStoots

Injury Update: Four Texans Set To Return

As the Houston Texans prepare to head to Jacksonville to take on the struggling Jaguars, interim head coach Romeo Crennel provides some positive injury updates to start the week.

Anthony R Wood

Tank vs. Texans? Jags Benching QB Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to host the Houston Texans with a new starter in at quarterback. Will this help or hinder the rudderless Texans as they look to sweep their AFC South rivals?

Anthony R Wood

Stoots Podcast: Big Trade, Big Get - But Texans Lost Again

The Houston Texans have plenty of mistakes to hand over to the next general manager - including one trade that actually worked ... Plus, what do we have to see in the second half of the season

CodyStoots

NFL Playoffs? Texans Ownership Sets 2020 Goal

Houston Texans ownership intends to aim for the NFL playoffs due to the expanded postseason - and optimism

CodyStoots

Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season

From Deshaun Watson to rookies and everything in between, these Houston Texans storylines are what to watch the final nine games of the season.

CodyStoots