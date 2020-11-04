HOUSTON - It is no Secret the Texans have had a large Degree of failure in 2020. It isn't a Suave comment, but simply some Old Spice when the Houston Texans interim head coach describes his team.

"I think everybody thinks we stink," said Romeo Crennel.

Ahead of the NFL Week 9 NFL matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans are looking for something to eliminate their losing stench.

"A win is like deodorant to me," said Crennel.

It just so happens, the Texans are scheduled to play the only team to make them smell good this season: the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... Essentially aromatherapy for the 2020 Texans season.

Keeping the top wideout helps with the perfume of Houston's offense.

Will Fuller was not traded on Tuesday after heavy speculation the Green Bay Packers were interested in the fifth-year veteran. The Packers couldn't get to the Houston asking price and the Texans weren't taking below their value for their star pass catcher.

"I'm not taking peanuts and nobody really came through with a deluxe nut package," Crennel said. "If there had been some deluxe nuts laid out there on the table it could have been a different deal."

Crennel also explained to Fuller before the trade deadline that he wanted him on the team going forward. Clearly, interim general manager Jack Easterby saw it the same way. Fuller is set to play the final nine games for the Texans and then hit free agency.

He will be essential to wins down the stretch and since ownership committed to chasing a playoff spot, both with words and inaction at the deadline, Fuller is a key player for the offense.

As for this week, Romeo Crennel is 11-2 when playing against a rookie making his first start. The Jaguars will start sixth-round pick Jake Luton out of Oregon State on Sunday.

With a history like that, the Texans hope the scent they give off Sunday will be the sweet smell of victory.