Coach Culley Reveals Thoughts On Houston Texans NFL Schedule

Houston Texans head coach David Culley spoke to Texans media after the recent schedule release, discussing amongst other topics the importance of setting the tone early and having a home-field advantage.

Now that the 2021 NFL schedule is out, Houston Texans head coach David Culley had a chance to discuss a few key games, including their season opener against a division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking to Drew Dougherty of the Texans on Thursday, Culley talked about the importance of divisional games and setting the tone for their season early on.

"When we talk about going into the new year, or you're sitting about talking to your team about the new year, the first thing you're going to say is one of your goals is to first win the division," said Culley. "You get to playing our first game and we're playing a division opponent, that's exciting to know that we get to start off early and let everybody know exactly what we are and who we are."

If this team is to leave a disappointing 4-12 2020 season in the rearview mirror, it will want to get off to a fast start, and as Culley mentioned; They'll want to let everybody know what they are about.

Moving forward, Culley discussed how he expects all of his players to bring their A-game to their only primetime game of the season against the Carolina Panthers, knowing that the entire league will be watching.

But arguably three bigger games will come between Week's 12-14 when they host the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks consecutively in Houston. Culley was keen to emphasize the importance of a home-field advantage for the Texans.

"I know that in the past, and I know it's going to continue to be that way, NRG Stadium is a home-field advantage," said Culley. "And that's always good to know that we'll be playing at home for three games in a row and we know that's to our advantage because of our fans, because of this stadium and because of what it's been in the past. And hopefully, we're going to continue to keep it that way."

Culley's first game as an NFL head coach will come on the 14th of August when they head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in a preseason matchup. Followed up by a trip to the Dallas Cowboys, his first home game will be against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their final of three preseason games before they open up the season against Urban Meyer's Jags.

