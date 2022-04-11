Coach Lovie Smith Era - On the Field - Starts with Texans Voluntary Workouts

Teams are allowed a nine-week off-season program, and clubs with carryover head coaches will start their workouts in a few days.

The first step in preparing the Houston Texans for a new season was negotiating the early stages of free agency and its inevitable frenzy. Now that's over, the focus has shifted to the upcoming NFL Draft.

But in between exists the work for veterans - on-field sessions, voluntary workouts. And the NFL teams with new coaches are allowed an early launch.

New coach Lovie Smith’s guys get to come to work, officially, on Monday.

This doesn’t replace all the effort being put into new player acquisition. Rather, it supplements it. And in the end, the vets might be more important, in terms of foundation, than any new kids.

General manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith spoke to team's media about the pre-draft process and what they're looking to find out in pro days and visits.

"Take a vast number of players, create a smaller group or sub-set of players by position, and then kind of start to work positionally in stacking them on the draft board," Caserio said. "But don't get too caught up in some of the things externally about mock drafts or where a player is projected to go.

"Focus on the Texans, focus on the players' value to our team, how he's going to fit, whats his role going to be. And then, what's the grade associated with that player."



Eventually, the new guys will interact with the vets.

Learning how they interact with others and how they learn are key, according to Caserio and Smith, with the former saying, "Ultimately it's going to come down to their ability to take information, take coaching and apply it on the field."

Houston's 2021 draft class, with players like quarterback Davis Mills, is now part of the vet group.



