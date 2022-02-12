Skip to main content

Coach Lovie Smith: A 'Pioneer'? Or Texans 'Odd, Bizarre' Move?

"This isn’t a knock on Lovie because I really like Lovie,'' Tiki Barber says. But ...

If one believes that the NFL has for too long dragged its feet when it comes to racial inequities in its hiring practices, the Houston Texans' appointment of Lovie Smith as head coach is to be celebrated.

Can this be a "great'' hire'' and still be an "odd and bizarre'' one?

NFL analyst Tiki Barber believes it is so.

“One of the more bizarre situations I’ve seen in a while,'' said Barber, the former New York Giants star running back, who co-hosts “Tiki & Tierney” on WFAN in New York.

As Barber noted to the Touchdown Wire, he's not "anti-Lovie''; it's something more than that.

"This isn’t a knock on Lovie because I really like Lovie,'' Barber said. "I thought he got a raw deal in Chicago (as a head coach) and then he really didn’t get a chance in Tampa (again as a head coach). So, this is his third go-around as a minority head coach, pioneering in a sense.''

Smith, at 63, is indeed a "pioneer.'' 

But the circumstances - which we continue to believe made Smith a "convenient'' hire inside the Josh McCown vs. Brian Flores squeeze - are indeed "bizarre.'' (Sidebar: In fairness, we note that GM Nick Caserio denies the existence of this scenario.)

As Barber said: “I think he’s a great hire, but it’s a confusing hire ... You listen to Caserio talk about it. (Smith) was consulting with them and they came to the realization, as we were consulting and going through this long search, Lovie just presented himself as the actual answer.''

Maybe Smith can be a winning answer, and maybe Barber is right that the fact that Lovie has been elevated from being the now-fired David Culley's defensive coordinator offers "continuity.''

But there is something else from Barber's presentation ...

“It reinforces,'' Barber said, "that they hired David Culley to fail.''

Or, a nicer way of saying it: David Culley was hired as a "bridge.'' And now comes the hope that Lovie Smith - "pioneer hire'' or "odd hire'' - wasn't hired just as a "bridge'' or "hired to fail.''

