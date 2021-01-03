Coach Search - Texans vs Jets: Which Job is Better?

The New York Jets didn't end up with the top pick, can they still be a better job than the Houston Texans? Which coaching job is more attractive?

HOUSTON - The New York Jets actually added to the misery of the 2020 season for the Houston Texans.

New York's inability to lose horribly and earn the number one overall pick in the 2021 draft allowed rival AFC South team Jacksonville to end up with Trevor Lawrence.

READ MORE: Texans vs Atlanta Falcons: Which Jobs are Better?

READ MORE: Coach Search - Texans vs Chargers; Which Job Is Better?

READ MORE: GM & Coach Search - Texans vs Lions: Which Jobs are Better?

Let's look at how the Jets' job, without the transcendent draft pick, stacks up with Houston.

Quarterback: Advantage Houston

There is no debate here. Deshaun Watson is far better than Sam Darnold. Darnold though might thrive with a different coach. Adam Gase was horrible for the young quarterback.

Maybe isn't anywhere near a sure thing. Watson is a sure thing for the Texans. The Jets may have other spots they can tout to potential coaches as an advantage but quarterback is far from it.

Roster Composition: Advantage New York

The Jets only have a couple more losses than the Texans so let that sink in when you think about the roster. There are some nice defenders on this team ranging from veterans to young players with big potential. The Texans will lose almost every comparison with other team's defenses and this is no different. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams' improvement from his rookie year has been significant.

The Jets aren't far off on the offensive line compared to the Texans. Their rookie left tackle is a cheap but very solid option while Laremy Tunsil is extremely expensive. Denzel Mims has tremendous potential at wide receiver while both teams are severely lacking at running back.

Salary Cap Situation: Advantage New York

The Jets are projected to have the second-most salary cap space in the NFL next season while the Texans currently project to be over the salary cap. C.J. Mosely is highly overpaid, but every team can afford one bad contract. The Texans have a handful of them.

The Jets might be looking to shore up the offensive line quickly via free agency, as will the Texans, but New York can shop in a more expensive section of players. The Texans will be bargain shopping and hoping. The next head coach should be very pleased with the flexibility the Jets have with their cap.

Draft Picks: Advantage New York

The Jets fleeced the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year in a trade. New York jettisoned safety Jamal Adams for quite the haul of additional draft picks. The Jets own the Seahawks first rounders in the next two drafts in addition to their own selections. New York might not be getting Trevor Lawrence but they get some big swings at other young help.

The Texans are without their first and second selection in the 2021 draft due to the Laremy Tunsil trade.

Franchise Intangibles: Advantage Houston

The Jets ownership situation is a mess. Woody Johnson is off playing politician while his brother was duped by Adam Gase and wasted two years with the undeserving head coach. The team shares a stadium with the Giants.

Cal McNair might have stayed with Bill O'Brien a little too long, and allowed the hot-headed coach to dismantle a perennial playoff contender, but at least he wasn't hoodwinked by O'Brien who was fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins. Now, Jack Easterby's involvement, that's another story.

Verdict: Push

This truly is a push. The Texans obviously have a much better quarterback situation but the Jets have plenty of positives around their team. General Manager Joe Douglas is well thought of in the NFL and has made waves in a short amount of time with the Jets. Coaches might enjoy his slight experience edge over whatever Houston hires as general manager. Pick your flavor, these are two very different options.