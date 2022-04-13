Coach of the Year Odds: Don't Bet on Texans' Lovie Smith
The good news as it regards the upcoming 2022 race for NFL Coach of the Year and Lovie Smith: It usually goes to an AFC coach. And it usually goes to a coach over oversees a turnaround
The bad news? That turnaround almost always is represented by a 10-win season. And not even the most optimistic Houston Texans fan thinks that's happening around here ... yet.
Here is a breakdown of the odds to win the 2022 COY award, which you can also see below.
NFL COY Odds
Coach (Team) Odds
Kyle Shanahan (49ers) +1500
Andy Reid (Chiefs) +1500
Mike Vrabel (Titans) +1500
Kevin Stefanski (Browns) +1500
Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos) +1500
Brandon Staley (Chargers) +1500
Sean McVay (Rams) +1500
Sean McDermott (Bills) +1500
Zac Taylor (Bengals) +1800
Frank Reich (Colts) +1800
Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) +2000
Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) +2000
Bill Belichick (Patriots) +2000
Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) +2000
Josh McDaniels (Raiders) +2200
All Eyes On Texans Davis Mills In Year 2 As Starting QB
Holding himself to new standard, Davis Mills is ready for a more expanded role with the Texans' organization
Texans LB Hopes to Build 'Legacy' in Houston
Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said that Lovie Smith's return factored into his decision to remain in Houston
Lovie Smith Has LB Christian Kirksey Excited For Second Season With Texans
After re-signing with the Houston Texans, Christian Kirksey is excited to have Lovie Smith as his new head coach.
John Harbaugh (Ravens) +2200
Doug Pederson (Jaguars) +2500
Nick Sirianni (Eagles) +2500
Brian Daboll (Giants) +2500
Matt LaFleur (Packers) +2500
Dennis Allen (Saints) +2500
Robert Saleh (Jets) +3000
Matt Rhule (Panthers) +3000
Ron Rivera (Commanders) +3000
Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) +3000
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) +3000
Arthur Smith (Falcons) +4000
Matt Eberflus (Bears) +4000
Mike Tomlin (Steelers) +4500
Pete Carroll (Seahawks) +6000
Lovie Smith (Texans) +6000
Dan Campbell (Lions) +6000
The NFL Coach of the Year award pinpointed? Supposedly good teams with new coaches. That would be Nathaniel Hackett of the Broncos, Mike McDaniel, of the Dolphins and Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings.
Additionally, you see support for established powers. So there's Kyle Shanahan, Andy Reid, Mike Vrabel, Sean McVay, Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott.
Based off Caesars Sportsbook’s odds, the eight coaches listed as co-favorites each have a 6.25-percent chance of winning, so if you bet $100 on any of them, you’d win $1,500.
Worth noting: An AFC has won the COY award three straight years, and for more than 30 straight years, every NFL Coach of the Year winner has led their team to at least 10 wins in taking home the honor.
Lovie Smith's odds? As you can see, he's in the "+6000 basement.'' But hey, you gotta start somewhere!