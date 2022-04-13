Coach of the Year Odds: Don't Bet on Texans' Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith's odds? He's in the "+6000 basement.'' But hey, you gotta start somewhere!

The good news as it regards the upcoming 2022 race for NFL Coach of the Year and Lovie Smith: It usually goes to an AFC coach. And it usually goes to a coach over oversees a turnaround

The bad news? That turnaround almost always is represented by a 10-win season. And not even the most optimistic Houston Texans fan thinks that's happening around here ... yet.

Here is a breakdown of the odds to win the 2022 COY award, which you can also see below.

NFL COY Odds

Coach (Team) Odds

Kyle Shanahan (49ers) +1500

Andy Reid (Chiefs) +1500

Mike Vrabel (Titans) +1500

Kevin Stefanski (Browns) +1500

Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos) +1500

Brandon Staley (Chargers) +1500

Sean McVay (Rams) +1500

Sean McDermott (Bills) +1500

Zac Taylor (Bengals) +1800

Frank Reich (Colts) +1800

Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) +2000

Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) +2000

Bill Belichick (Patriots) +2000

Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) +2000

Josh McDaniels (Raiders) +2200

John Harbaugh (Ravens) +2200

Doug Pederson (Jaguars) +2500

Nick Sirianni (Eagles) +2500

Brian Daboll (Giants) +2500

Matt LaFleur (Packers) +2500

Dennis Allen (Saints) +2500

Robert Saleh (Jets) +3000

Matt Rhule (Panthers) +3000

Ron Rivera (Commanders) +3000

Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) +3000

Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) +3000

Arthur Smith (Falcons) +4000

Matt Eberflus (Bears) +4000

Mike Tomlin (Steelers) +4500

Pete Carroll (Seahawks) +6000

Lovie Smith (Texans) +6000

Dan Campbell (Lions) +6000

The NFL Coach of the Year award pinpointed? Supposedly good teams with new coaches. That would be Nathaniel Hackett of the Broncos, Mike McDaniel, of the Dolphins and Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings.

Additionally, you see support for established powers. So there's Kyle Shanahan, Andy Reid, Mike Vrabel, Sean McVay, Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott. Based off Caesars Sportsbook’s odds, the eight coaches listed as co-favorites each have a 6.25-percent chance of winning, so if you bet $100 on any of them, you’d win $1,500. Worth noting: An AFC has won the COY award three straight years, and for more than 30 straight years, every NFL Coach of the Year winner has led their team to at least 10 wins in taking home the honor.

Lovie Smith's odds? As you can see, he's in the "+6000 basement.'' But hey, you gotta start somewhere!