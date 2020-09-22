'Cobra Kai': Ravens Kick The Texans - And Their Logo

Was it adding insult to injury? Or just childhood "first-degree black belt'' Mark Ingram of the Baltimore Ravens playfully nodding to the Neflix "Karate Kid'' reboot "Cobra Kai''?

I was like, ‘Let me just go ahead and put a roundhouse kick,'' said Ingram, whose fourth-and-1 direct-snap 30-yard TD romp capped Sunday's 33-16 Week 2 victory at Houston. "Fun fact – I was a first-degree black belt growing up. I don’t have all my skills that I had back then, but I can still do a reverse kick.

"I didn’t connect it, but it was still sweet.”

The round-house kick to the Texans logo might as well have been a boot to the ego of the home team, which dropped to 0-2 with the loss to yet another top AFC contender, as was the case last week when the Kansas City Chiefs outran Houston.

Ingram finished with 55 yards on nine carries, one of a handful of Ravens runners who helped Baltimore grind out a victory. In total, including the electrically elusive QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens rushed for 230 yards. Houston had some success rushing the passer - Jackson was sacked four times - but bullishness and cleverness won the day for Baltimore's offense.

On this key play, Ingram lined up in the Wildcat, took the snap and pulled away for the touchdown that gave Baltimore a 30-13 lead.

"It's a critical play,'' Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "It's something we had been preparing for that kind of situation. I give Greg (offensive coordinator Roman) and the offensive coaches and the players, the guys who executed it, all the credit. They're the ones that made it happen, and that was big. It was a big play in the game. It was the turning point in the game. Gave us a little breathing space and I'm proud of them for that.”

Added Ingram: "I just had to catch the snap and follow my reads.”

And then kick his way to - and through - the Houston end zone.