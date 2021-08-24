Collins Status: Rookie Wideout Back At Practice For Texans?

Nico Collins returns to practice Tuesday for the Houston Texans prior to the team's preseason finale

HOUSTON -- Texans rookie wide receiver Nico Collins returned to practice Tuesday from a minor muscle pull.

Collins participated in the Texans' walkthrough practice Monday.

Collins didn't play Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys as a precautionary measure, according to coach David Culley.

Collins made the trip with the team to AT&T Stadium, but didn't dress out and was seen before the game stretching his quadriceps.

A third-round draft pick from Michigan, Collins is signed to four-year, $4.871 million contract that includes a $902,920 signing bonus. Collins has run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.

He has shed the rust accumulated when he opted out for last year for his final season with the Wolverines. Collins, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound Alabama native who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, led the Big Ten Conference with a 19.7 average per catch in 2019, finishing with 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.

READ MORE: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: Vaccination a ‘Personal Matter’

Between how he’s absorbing the playbook and sharpening his route running while adapting to the NFL, Collins figures into the Texans’ equation as a large outside wide receiver who can go up and get the football and defeat press coverage to gain separation on deep passes.

“Really liked his size, liked his speed,” Texans wide receivers coach Robert Prince said during the offseason. “Plays physical, has a large catching radius. Just something to add to our receiving corps. Just liked those traits that he had.”

Collins' return likely add competition for the team's No. 2 wide receiver spot. Currently, veteran Chris Conley is expected to see a majority of first-team reps opposite Brandin Cooks. Fellow veteran and former Baltimore Ravens wideout Chris Moore continues to make a name in practice as well.

Culley did say if Collins would play in the team's preseason finale game at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday evening.