Colts 27, Texans 20: 'It's Always Something' - Again

Indianapolis Colts 27, Texans 20, And For Houston In NFL Week 15, Even In A Thriller, 'It's Always Something' - Again

It was the late Gilda Radner of "Saturday Night Live'' whose character Roseanne Roseannadanna made popular the phrase, "It just goes to show you, it's always something.''

Today, it's an icon of a different sort, J.J. Watt, who has modernized the slogan. And it's his Houston Texans who have embodied it.

Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Colts completed a season sweep of their AFC South rivals in a 27-20 thriller that drops Houston to 4-10 ... but probably also drops Houston's spirit because of the way it happened.

Keke Coutee was quite possibly on his way to a second - and game-winning - TD catch when after a reception from QB Deshaun Watson on a valiant desperation drive, the young receivder was hit violently and fumbled two yards shy of the goal line.

The mad scramble resulted in a Colts recovery ... and more Houston heartbreak.

It's truly a shame, because Coutee and a collection of other under-examined Texans players overcame recent accusations of being "embarrassing'' and "uninspired'' and challenged the talented Colts.

But ...

"It's just every week it's something," Watt said during the week leading up to this game. "It's just kind of what it's been.''

What are the "somethings'' from Houston's NFL Week 15?

*Watson's brilliant stat line - 33 of 41 for 373 yards and two TDs - really ought to be enough. But as usual, it is not.

*David Johnson catching 11 passes for 106 yards to offset Houston's lackluster run game should be enough. But ... you know.

*Zach Pascal shouldn't be the Colt on offense who beats you, but he totaled five catches for 79 yards and two TD catches from Philip Rivers throws.

*Matt Eberflus, the Colts defensive coordinator, is a major contributor to why Indy is able to either dominate or, here, survive, the Texans ... while Houston interim coach Romeo Crennel - despite his guys playing inspired here - seems to have run out of answers. No wonder Houston defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver this week said, so loudly and so clearly ...

"We need help.''

They got too little from a Colts bunch that Rivers said is "on a mission. We have our mindset and goals for what we want to accomplish. It's what we've been hired to do for lack of a better word. But it's the people (in the locker room) that make it special.''

What does Houston have that is "special''? Beyond the exasperated Watt, there is of course Watson, who entering this game had been sacked 39 times. That ranked as third-most in the NFL, a damning stat given the magical elusiveness of the team MVP. And here? He was sacked five more times.

''I'm definitely concerned about that, because,'' Crennel said before the game, "you don't want to give up sacks,'' Crennel said. ''You talk about your quarterback getting beat up - you don't want that to happen.''

Sadly, the only way for Houston to prevent Watson from getting abused is to order him - against his will - to the bench. At the same time, the only way for Houston to be this competitive is with Watson hauling them along.

But then, at the end, even after almost 60 minutes of effort? Well, "It's always something.'' And for the 2020 Texans, that "something'' is usually not good enough.