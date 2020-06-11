State of The Texans
Cooking with State of the Texans: Putting the Texans Cookbook to the Test (Part 4)

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans came out with a cookbook for the summer and released recipes from coaches, players, and front office personnel. There are some solid recipes from the Texans in the cookbook, some simple recipes, and difficult ones.

So, State of the Texans decided to put the recipes to the test and make each one to see how they turned out. With 15 total recipes, we will release a video series on each recipe completed. 

Cooking with State of the Texans: VanderPancakes | Watt's Banana Cake | Spicy Kukama Salaki

In the fourth installment, we make Baked Spaghetti which was submitted by Texans president Jamey Rootes and his wife Melissa. 

Baked Spaghetti

The Recipe 

Screen Shot 2020-06-11 at 9.19.24 AM
Baked Spaghetti

Making the Baked Spaghetti

Overall Thoughts

I am not a big pasta person but the kids loved it when it was all said and done. The condensed tomato soup gave it a deep flavor but the bacon and onions are a solid combination. 

Make sure you drain the fat from the ground beef, if not, it will make your dish less desirable. 

The flavors were solid and if you like spaghetti or Italian inspired dishes, this is the one for you. 

Difficulty Level: Easy (note when you're rendering the bacon, don't burn it!)

SOTT Recipe Grade: B+, solid all the way around. We only used on can despite the recipe calling for two cans of condensed tomato soup. Also, you might want to add a little salt to the dish before baking. 

