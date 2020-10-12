For the Houston Texans, Sunday's 30-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars was exactly what the doctor ordered.

For the first time since 2013, the Texans stepped onto the field at NRG Stadium without Bill O'Brien as head coach, and they certainly looked like a different team in Week 5. Not only did they record their first win of the 2020 NFL season and finally manage to force a turnover, wide receiver Brandin Cooks finally had the breakout gave fans and the team alike have been waiting for.

The well-traveled former first-rounder had only recorded 138 yards on 10 receptions heading into Week 5 having failed to form much of a bond with quarterback Deshaun Watson on the field. This all changed against a depleted Jacksonville secondary.

"You know, in the past four games or whatever, I know Deshaun has said sometimes when he made his read, Cooks wasn't there, but today Cooks was there and they connected," said interim head coach Romeo Crennel. "And then once they started connecting, you keep feeding him, and he had a great game in production and helped us win."

Coach Crennel is spot-on. Cooks caught eight passes for 161 yards and his first Texans touchdown. It's no coincidence that this excellent performance came in the same game Houston in which scored more than 23 points this season.

"I'm just thankful," admitted Cooks on Sunday. "Deshaun was throwing great passes today, the O-line was blocking well, running backs, as well. It takes a collective effort, and so I'm just thankful from that standpoint."

Moving forward, the Texans will be looking to replicate this level of production when they face their AFC South division rivals, and current division leaders the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

Watson said that a performance like this can give them "a lot of confidence" moving forward, especially given that they are still trying to figure out how to get the best out of this new group of receivers after trading away DeAndre Hopkins earlier this year.

"For all those guys, we're very excited," said Watson. "You never know who can make a big play. One week it's Will (Fuller V), one week it's Cooky (Brandin Cooks), one week it's (Randall) Cobb, then one week it could be (Kenny) Stills or the tight ends. We have so many weapons that can really be very, very explosive."

In his first game calling plays without the influence of O'Brien, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly found his rhythm as the game went on and seemed to figure out how to get the best out of the likes of Cooks - and the team intended to do so from the start.

“I know Cooky didn’t have a catch last week so we wanted to get him going early,” said Watson, who threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns. “He had a big day, made some big-time catches. But that’s what we wanted to do, just kind of set the tone from the jump and get myself in a rhythm because as far as I go, the offense goes.”