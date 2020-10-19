SI.com
Could Texans D-Line Help Be on the Way?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have claimed former Colts defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Texans are fresh off an NFL Week 6 defensive performance where they allowed 263 yards on the ground in an OT loss at Tennessee. 

The team announced the Ankou was placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission. This allows the team to complete COVID testing with the player before he counts against the roster limit. 

Ankou, 5-3 and 325, first was in the league in 2017 with the Texans after going undrafted out of UCLA. Later that season he would play in nine games with the Jaguars. He would play 11 games over the next two seasons with Jacksonville and Cleveland before he ended up on the Colts to start this season. 

Now 26, he didn't appear in any games for the Colts this season. He has 1.5 sacks in his career and 26 career tackles. 

If he can get up to speed, he could factor into the defensive line rotation for Houston. Brandon Dunn, rookie Ross Blacklock, Carlos Watkins, and P.J. Hall have all been at defensive tackle this season for the Texans. Even Charles Omenihu has bumped inside as well. 

Ankou impressed in Browns training camp this season and even made the initial Cleveland roster before being waived. Houston has to figure out how to stop the run if they want to compete at all on defense.

The team will have to make a corresponding move in order to add Ankou to the 53-man roster. 

