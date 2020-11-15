SI.com
Texans Daily
Could Texans Keep Romeo Crennel as Coach?

Mike Fisher

It would not fulfill the customary goal of "casting a wide net.'' It would not be "out-of-the-box'' thinking. It would not be especially "sexy.''

But could the Houston Texans, for a variety of reasons, simply stand pat and retain interim head coach Romeo Crennel as the long-term boss?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing sources, says the Texans "may turn to a familiar face to fill their most high-profile opening'' - and retain the 73-year-old Crennel.

"It's currently being debated inside the organization,'' Rapoport writes.

Rapoport also paints a scenario in which present VP of football operations Jack Easterby would continue to operate, as he does presently, in the role of GM. 

What is that scenario? It's COVID-19-related, Rapoport states.

The pandemic, he says, could "(push) their true coaching search to the following offseason when COVID-19 restrictions would allow for a traditional in-person search.

"No one knows what the country will be like in January, but flying around the country and interviewing several candidates may be challenging, even on private planes. It's possible that coaching candidates will be interviewed on Zoom. That means a team could invest $30 million or $40 million in a head coach they've never met.''

And Rapoport suggests the same restrictions in a GM search - all of which would theoretically leave Crennel and Easterby in place as the men in charge following the in-season dismissal of Bill O'Brien, who previously held both titles.

Rapoport correctly portrays Crennel as "well-respected and affable.'' Easterby also has his supporters in the Texans locker room. But it is likely that a plan like this would not play well with the public. The Texans are 2-6 and trying to build for a future. It would not be standard operating procedure to do that with a 73-year-old "stop-gap coach'' (Rapoport's phrase) and it would be a dubious decision to leave Easterby in charge, given the question marks that surround his football resume.

Additionally, chairman Cal McNair has hired his "head-hunter search team'' to explore candidates. It would be nonsensical for their recommendations to include Crennel and Easterby - and no interviews.

The projection of a country so paralyzed by COVID that job interviews are rendered impossible is a gloomy one ... and maybe an overreactive one. The projection of a Houston Texans' search for a new GM and coach that isn't a search at all would likely be seen by Texans fans as "gloomy'' as well.

