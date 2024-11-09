Could Texans Shock NFL, Upset Lions?
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against one of the best teams in the NFL in the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.
The Lions are 7-1 and have played some of the best teams in the NFL in that stretch, proving to be better than them. Meanwhile, the Texans are fresh off of a loss against the New York Jets, who won just their third game of the season.
The Texans may be underdogs, but CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco is anticipating an upset on primetime.
READ MORE: Texans Not Adding Extra Pressure vs. Lions
"This is a second straight road game for the Lions against a team that is rested having played on Thursday. Normally, that would be a big edge to the Texans, but they aren't playing well. The Lions are. Even so, I look for the Texans to bounce back and upset the Lions," Prisco writes.
In order for the Texans to grab a win against the Lions, they will have to protect C.J. Stroud better than they did against the Jets. It all starts with keeping the quarterback upright. If they can do that, they will at least be competitive with the Lions, and then with the homefield advantage, the game could eventually swing into their own.
