Texans Daily

Could Texans Shock NFL, Upset Lions?

The Houston Texans are eyeing an upset against the Detroit Lions.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against one of the best teams in the NFL in the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

The Lions are 7-1 and have played some of the best teams in the NFL in that stretch, proving to be better than them. Meanwhile, the Texans are fresh off of a loss against the New York Jets, who won just their third game of the season.

The Texans may be underdogs, but CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco is anticipating an upset on primetime.

READ MORE: Texans Not Adding Extra Pressure vs. Lions

"This is a second straight road game for the Lions against a team that is rested having played on Thursday. Normally, that would be a big edge to the Texans, but they aren't playing well. The Lions are. Even so, I look for the Texans to bounce back and upset the Lions," Prisco writes.

In order for the Texans to grab a win against the Lions, they will have to protect C.J. Stroud better than they did against the Jets. It all starts with keeping the quarterback upright. If they can do that, they will at least be competitive with the Lions, and then with the homefield advantage, the game could eventually swing into their own.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem

• Analyst: Texans Should Have Made Cowboys Trade

• Texans Get Trade Grade With 49ers for Khalil Davis

Texans Coach Talks 49ers Trade

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News