Could Texans 'Stay Home' With Houston's DE? NFL Draft

The 6-5, 270-pound Turner played his high school football in the Houston are and then stayed home for college. Could he stay home again in the NFL Draft?

“Every few hours feels like a day,” University of Houston defensive end Payton Turner says. “I’m excited to be in this position I’m in, but I can’t wait until Thursday night.”

Or, in the case of the Houston Texans, a little bit of a longer wait.

Between his visit on NFL.com and his tweet - “I already know these next couple of days are going to go by so slow,” Turner wrote on Twitter, “2021 NFL Draft, hurry up.”

The 6-5, 270-pound Turner played his high school football in the Houston are and then stayed home for college. Could he stay home again in the NFL Draft?

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Turner at No. 42 among the top draft prospects; that would make him a second-round pick.

“I think Payton Turner probably goes off (the board) early in second round,” Jeremiah says via a video visit.

It might be the Texans' hope that Jeremiah is just wrong by a little bit ... as the Texans' initial pick in this draft does not arrive until the third round.

READ MORE: Another Kamara? Houston Texans At 67: What NFL Draft Gets You

Turner could in theory play inside or outside on an NFL defensive line, as he did for the Cougars.

I have a lot of versatility, and I know a lot of coaches are high on that,” said Turner (as noted by The Chron). “I’ve played a year and a half on the edge and had some pretty good production and showed versatility along with being able to rush inside and outside. I see myself as an edge player in the league.”

As with many of the top 50 or so players, what the Houston Texans need to "see'' is quality helpers sliding just a bit in the NFL Draft. The hometown kid Turner would be a sensible hope in that regard.

READ MORE: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade: 8 Teams Wanted In; Who Still Does?