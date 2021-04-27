Could Texans Trade For Eagles TE Zach Ertz?

The Houston Texans will be looking to improve their roster using the 2021 NFL Draft. Could a trade for Zach Ertz be a potential answer?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have a roster that clearly needs help in a wide variety of different positions. The tight end position is arguably among them, especially if the plan is to keep franchise-quarterback Deshaun Watson despite his legal matters.

The top options in NFL free agency went off the board fast and the talent that remains is underwhelming. If the Texans seek to address this spot, either a trade for a proven veteran or using a selection in the 2021 NFL Draft appears to be their best options.

In this particular scenario by Bleacher Report's Chris Roling, the Texans would send a fourth-round selection (No. 109) to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Zach Ertz.

"Surrendering one of their eight picks this year to get a veteran offensive weapon like Zach Ertz could take pressure off whomever lines up under center in 2021,'' writes B/R.

"Zach Ertz has been an obvious trade candidate all offseason, and Philadelphia likely won't get much for him. If nothing else, the Texans would get an instant starter at tight end as a short-term solution to help their quarterback."

There are some tough questions that need to be asked about the Texans' current roster makeup. It starts with Deshaun Watson; will he be the team's starting quarterback? And how 'all-in' should Houston be on building around him?

It's clear that Houston needs to undergo a rebuild and trading for a tight end who will be 31 in mid-November doesn't appear to be the answer. Especially when factoring in there is already declined production to take into account.

Zach Ertz missed five games last season and his lack of production was troubling to see. He started in all 11 of his appearances and recorded 36 receptions on 72 targets for 335 yards and 1 touchdown.

He has wanted out of Philly for quite some time, and the Eagles likely regret the contract that counts $12 million this year. All of that makes this an unlikely match for the Texans.

