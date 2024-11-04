Could Texans Trade for Patriots WR?
The Houston Texans are hours away from the NFL Trade Deadline, and they could look to make an upgrade or two while they can.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Texans should trade for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
"This loss made it clear that the Texans are going to miss Diggs. The veteran receiver tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. Collins could be back as early as next week, but the Texans can't afford to have another game where Stroud doesn't have alternatives in the passing game," Ballentine writes. "Kendrick Bourne is an overlooked receiver. He isn't flashy by any stretch, but he's a solid possession receiver who is going to move the chains in a good offense. The fact that he's coming off an ACL injury from last season could also make it more likely the Patriots would be willing to part with him."
Bourne, 29, has just eight catches for 70 yards this season with the Patriots, but four catches for 41 yards came in the team's Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Bourne would replenish the wide receiver depth lost with Diggs being out for the year and Collins staying on injured reserve. It isn't a surefire need, but it would help the Texans out tremendously to sacrifice a late-round pick for some depth.
