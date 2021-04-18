Could NFL Draft Give Texans This New No. 1 CB?

If Tyson Campbell falls on draft day, the Houston Texans must consider him as an ideal pick.

HOUSTON -- A Texans roster overhaul this offseason for new GM Nick Caserio has Houston still with needs come Week 1 of the 2021 season.

The Texans were able to add a multitude of names on the defensive side. The secondary, though, still will need adjustments. Desmond King is an sound run-first nickel defender. There's no telling if Bradley Roby will rebound after a mixed 2020 season.

Houston needs a No. 1 cornerback, and despite not having a first- or second-round, we think there’s a way to get one in the NFL Draft.

Georgia’s Tyson Campbell has a resume that could suffice as an option should he fall to No. 67 and into Caserio's lap.

The list of NFL receivers Campbell has already faced includes Jerry Jeudy, Kyle Pitts, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Kardarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, Bryan Edwards, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Need we say more?

The 6-2 defensive back has been in the spotlight since his days at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. As the "other corner" opposite Patrick Surtian II, Campbell’s skills have always been undervalued due to the talent found around him.

That's fine for Houston. It could be a steal.

Campbell was a three-year starter under defensive wiz Kirby Smart in Athens. During the span, he's played both on the outside and in the slot depending on the matchup.

The 2020 season was a down year overall for Campbell when playing in zone coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed five touchdowns on 30 receptions in 40 targets. However, Campbell did allow just 340 receiving yards and was physical against his opponents.

When looking at Campbell's base line of work, there's much to like off film. A good knowledge of the route tree and his quality footwork means he can mirror most any receiver when asked to play in man coverage.

High-upside players sometimes find their way slipping down boards. Our view of Campbell in this regard:

Scouting measurables: 6-2, 185 pounds, 4.37 40 time, 38.5 inch vertical.

Stats: 10 games, 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one interception, 40 interception yards.

Quotes: “I really like what this man has shown me. He looks great on tape. He’s got size, strength and the arm length. …I don’t question the ability, I question the consistency. It’s playing the ball in the air.” — SEC Network's Roman Harper.

NFL Comparison: William Jackson III, Washington Football Team

