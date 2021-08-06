Could Charlie Heck Start for Texans O-Line?

Charlie Heck now has the opportunity to play more as Tytus Howard moves around

HOUSTON -- Charlie Heck lines up at right tackle and is blown back by defensive end Jacob Martin during two-minute drills. But for the next four plays, it's Heck who bests Martin, forcing the defender to work twice as hard, without him being able to put pressure on the backfield.

Heck, a 2020 fourth-round pick for the Houston Texans, might be the name that's benefited most from Tytus Howard's new-found reps at guard. Entering his second season, Heck, the former North Carolina starter, continues to receive chances blocking on the right side with what could be the presumed starters for 2021.

Houston could elect to move Heck back when Marcus Cannon comes off the PUP list. For now, though, most every practice feels like a win for the 6-7' tackle.

Maybe the right tackle job is his to lose entering the weekend?

"A big improvement and that started from the offseason," Texans coach David Culley said Thursday of Heck's skills. "I mean, he's gotten stronger."

Last season, Heck seemed out of place when working under then-coach Bill O'Brien. The potential was always there, but the production never warranted more than second-team reps.

Of course, time will always help in that area. In 2020, the NFL closed its door until the August when training camp arrived. Instead of having four preseason games, Heck's first taste of the NFL came in Week 1 on a road trip to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champions.

He played in three games and 103 total snaps last fall. The result of no offseason? Three total sacks were allowed from his side.

"I really needed that because I missed out on that as a rookie," Heck told team broadcaster Marc Vandermeer on Texans Radio. "I was in here at the facility, getting to meet the new players, getting stronger and learning the plays."

This offseason, Heck worked on his form and footwork, two areas of need as a pass-blocker. Spending time away from the complex, he also filled out to match his massive frame.

Last season, Heck entered camp just above 300 pounds. He's now pushing over 310.

"Charlie knew what he needed to do," Culley said. "He's done everything."

Houston is high on giving Heck a chance to start. The team's biggest weakness comes inside at both guard spots. Neither Justin McCray or third-year player Max Scharping are guaranteed to be first-teamers

A simple fix should both struggle? Maybe Howard plays left guard next to Laremy Tunsil, and Cannon moves to right guard, and Heck is the right tackle.

Texans offensive line coach James Campen has worked with names like David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga and Elton Jenkins during his time with the Packers. Bakhtiari is considered one of top offensive tackle in the game today.

Much like Heck, Bakhtiari also was a fourth-round pick. Coaching helped make him a Pro Bowler. Can Heck come close to a similar jump? That seems like a lofty goal. But, "He's basically done everything you'd want done to be able to improve from Year 1 to Year 2," Culley said. "We're starting to see that, and he's got to continue to do that."

