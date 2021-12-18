Texans without up to 18 players Sunday at Jacksonville Jaguars

As is the case across the NFL, the Houston Texans are thinned to the bare bones in some areas due to COVID-19 and injuries.

Currently, nine players find themselves on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while another nine are on injured reserve. And assuming Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars goes ahead as scheduled, Houston's coaching staff may have to get creative at a few positions.

Defensively the Texans (2-11) heading to Florida without safety Justin Reid, who suffered a concussion in last week's 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Along with Reid, veteran safeties Terrence Brooks and A.J. Moore have both landed in the COVID protocol.

This leaves Houston with starter Eric Murray and recently re-signed backup Jonathan Owens as their only active safeties. Cornerback Lonnie Johnson began the season at safety, so he might slide into that spot from time to time.

"I’ll go out there and play multiple positions and not be worried about it too much," Johnson said Friday. "Learning both of the positions and ... going out there and playing to the best of my ability whether it’s at safety or corner."

However, Johnson's services will still be needed at corner in place of Terrance Mitchell (COVID protocol).

It seems likely that Houston activates one or both of practice squad safeties T.J. Green and Grayland Arnold. The latter has made one appearance for Houston this season, playing five special teams snaps last week.

Another area of defensive concern is linebacker. The Texans are already without Christian Kirksey (COVID), Kamu Grugier-Hill (COVID), Tae Davis (IR), and Hardy Nickerson (IR). To compound this issue, Kevin Pierre-Louis has been listed as questionable.

If Pierre-Louis were to miss Sunday, Houston would have just three linebackers available. One option would be Connor Strachan, who is available to fill in from the practice squad. He has yet to play an NFL game.

On the other side of the ball, the Texans are down to their last two running backs in Royce Freeman and David Johnson.

Rex Burkhead, who suffered a hip injury against Seattle, is listed as questionable. Scottie Phillips remains on IR, while practice squad back Jaylen Samuels is another COVID casualty.

Don't be surprised if the Texans opt to promote either Darius Jackson, Darius Anderson or fullback Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad. Jackson, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, is the most likely. He rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in preseason.

Tight end Jordan Akins, who previously played running back, is an option.

The COVID situation is fluid, so it would come as no surprise if more players landed on the list prior to the game.

The coaching staff obviously needs to be creative with the players left against a motivated Jaguars team.