Cowher Slams Texans For Making Bears Look Like 'Globetrotters'

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Hall-of-Fame head coach Bill Cowher both criticize Houston's defense after their Sunday afternoon 36-7 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Houston Texans, they lose 36-7 on Sunday against a Chicago Bears team that had lost their last six straight games.

And then, it got worse in the postgame locker room defensive end J.J. Watt labeling this performance "embarrassing."

And it got really bad when the CBS TV crew got its chance.

Houston allowed an 80-yard touchdown run on the first Bears drive, which set the tone for the rest of the game. Without key starters in the secondary and a thin roster up front, the Bears were allowed to thrive.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky had 267 yards passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The former first-rounder was sacked just three times by a defense that created little to no pressure for the majority of the game.

And, yes, this lackluster performance is gaining the Texans a poor reputation in the media - even by those who aren't usually fiery in their criticism. At halftime, Pro Football Hall-of-Fame head coach and CBS NFL analyst Bill Cowher said this Texans defense is comparable to the comedically poor Washington Generals.

"There are gaping holes in the running game, they can't get pressure on the quarterback, and they're very weak in the secondary," said Cowher. "It's a whole rebuild down there in Houston on the defensive side."

Cowher then went on to compare the Texans' defense with the Generals, the team that purposely lost over 16,000 games to the Harlem Globetrotters.

This might be an overreaction given that they managed to hold the Bears to just two field goals in the second half, despite numerous missing starters.

However, there can be no denying that this defense looked both understaffed and poorly coached on Sunday as they fell to an embarrassing 4-9 record. ... a record that the Washington Generals would envy. But no one else would.