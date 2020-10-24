SI.com
Crennel Issues Bold Texans Stance On NFL Trade Deadline

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel this week oversaw a team meeting in which he essentially issued a "vote of confidence'' to his roster regarding the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

"I'm not looking to trade anybody," Crennel said, reiterating to the media what he told his players. "I want to try to win with the guys we've got.''

Of course, there is a reason the words "vote of confidence'' often are delivered with the word "dreaded'' in front of them. Any time a team has to address the issue, it's because ... well, it's because a team has issues.

The Texans continue to struggle at 1-5 after firing head coach-general manager Bill O'Brien - though interestingly, Crennel is creating a bit of revisionist history there.

"Right now, under my tenure, we're a 1-1 football team,'' he said. "We could've very easily been 2-0 and I want to build on that."

The math is right. But the standings do not lie. The Texans are entering a rebuilding phase that Crennel will likely not be a long-term part of. ... and maybe some members of a 1-5 roster shouldn't be long-term members, either.

Crennel's statements match those of team leader Deshaun Watson, the QB who also talked in a team meeting, saying then, and again in public, that "none of these boys are getting traded.''

The realities can include wondering about the futures of J.J. Watt and Randall Cobb and everybody in between, yet theseare the proper statements to make. As Crennel admitted, "I broached the subject with them because we've got a big game coming up and I don't want thinking about, 'Am I getting traded, am I not getting traded, what's going on' and all of those kind of things. 

"So I put it out there, told them that we're trying to win a game. That's what we're trying to do and we want to be as successful as we can.''

READ MORE: Deshaun Gives Firm Answer On Texans Trade Rumors

READ MORE: What Does Watt Think of Texans Trade Rumors?

The Texans play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at noon Sunday at NRG Stadium. Crennel and his players have a job to do - and part of that job relies on confidence.

"We've got a pretty good team,'' Crennel said. "We've got some talent on the team. Basically, if we can go forward and win a game, then I think attitudes are going to change and people are going to be more positive. Then in the second half of the season, we've got a chance to do something. So that's what my focus is."

