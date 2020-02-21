State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Cullen Gillaspia Remains a Special Teams Guy 'First' for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

With his rookie season behind him, Houston Texans Cullen Gillaspia impressed as a 7th round selection in last season's draft. Gillaspia was able to solidify his role with the Texans as one of the core special teams players. The Texans also developed his role as a fullback with the offense throughout the season. 

Gillaspia joined ESPN's 97.5 The Bench with John Granato and Lance Zierlein to discuss his first season with the team. 

Appearing in all 16 regular-season games and both playoff matchups, Gillaspia had six special teams tackles and was part of the offense late in the season when injuries hit. Gillaspia moved was depended on to play fullback in certain offensive sets in the playoffs, which showed he could easily handle more heading into next season. 

With the late-season increase in his role with the team, Gillaspia enjoys playing fullback but knows his passion is playing special teams for the Texans. 

"That's really what I prided myself on coming into the league," Gillaspia explained. "Really kind of what I sold myself on when I was talking to teams, that I'm a special teams guy first." 

Playing on all four special team units, Gillaspia found himself active for every game his rookie season due to his ability. Becoming a special teams staple at Texas A&M, Gillaspia carried that to the Texans. 

"That's what I did in college until my senior year," Gillaspia said of special teams. "That's where I know I can add value to a team right now."

Texans Positional Outlooks: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End | Defensive Line | Wide Receiver | Secondary | Linebackers | Rookie Draft Class Review 

Even with the expanded role of playing fullback and looking forward to learning that position more this coming season, Gillaspia knows he is a special teams player first. 

"I love fullback," Gillaspia continued. "I'm hoping to play more of it this year, but at the end of the day, I'm special teams first and then develop that fullback as we go. That was my first love. I still love it. That's what I'm going to continue to do keep on playing all four special teams and trying to play him at a very high level."

Cullen Gillaspia on ESPN's 97.5 The Bench (Starts at the 27:16 mark)

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans J.J. Watt Not Pleased With New CBA Proposal from the Owners

The NFL Owners agreed on a new proposed CBA agreement for the NFLPA to vote on but Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is already voting "no" on the deal for the players.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: Linebackers Need a Slight Change Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans linebackers are a solid group. On the inside they appear to be in a good spot but their outside linebackers need help for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

The Return of Brandon Dunn and What it Means for the Texans

The Houston Texans rewarded Brandon Dunn with a contract extension keeping him on the roster heading into 2020. What does the return of Dunn mean for the Texans? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt is Glad Brandon Dunn is Back, Now He Wants D.J. Reader to Return

Houston Texans J.J. Watt expressed his happiness on Brandon Dunn returning to the team on a three-year deal. Now, he wants the team to bring back D.J. Reader next.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Lock-Up Brandon Dunn with a Contract Extension

The Houston Texans have re-signed nose tackle Brandon Dunn who was set to be a free agent when the new league year arrived.

Patrick D. Starr

Marcus Keyes is Embracing His Journey to Land in the NFL

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Marcus Keyes is depending on the foundation he built from a young man through college to help him on his journey to the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Checking the Texans Core Players Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans core group of players need some work heading into the 2020 season if they want to compete for another playoff appearance.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Benardrick McKinney Recovering from Ankle Surgery

Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney is recovering from ankle surgery from a week ago.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: The Secondary Will Have Changes Once Again Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans need to make a decision on Bradley Roby but their secondary is in line to go through more changes heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Need to Keep an Eye on Roughnecks P.J. Walker

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is playing in the Houston Texans backyard and they need to be keeping an eye on the quarterback.

Patrick D. Starr