Cullen Gillaspia Remains a Special Teams Guy 'First' for the Texans

With his rookie season behind him, Houston Texans Cullen Gillaspia impressed as a 7th round selection in last season's draft. Gillaspia was able to solidify his role with the Texans as one of the core special teams players. The Texans also developed his role as a fullback with the offense throughout the season.

Gillaspia joined ESPN's 97.5 The Bench with John Granato and Lance Zierlein to discuss his first season with the team.

Appearing in all 16 regular-season games and both playoff matchups, Gillaspia had six special teams tackles and was part of the offense late in the season when injuries hit. Gillaspia moved was depended on to play fullback in certain offensive sets in the playoffs, which showed he could easily handle more heading into next season.

With the late-season increase in his role with the team, Gillaspia enjoys playing fullback but knows his passion is playing special teams for the Texans.

"That's really what I prided myself on coming into the league," Gillaspia explained. "Really kind of what I sold myself on when I was talking to teams, that I'm a special teams guy first."

Playing on all four special team units, Gillaspia found himself active for every game his rookie season due to his ability. Becoming a special teams staple at Texas A & M, Gillaspia carried that to the Texans.

"That's what I did in college until my senior year," Gillaspia said of special teams. "That's where I know I can add value to a team right now."

Even with the expanded role of playing fullback and looking forward to learning that position more this coming season, Gillaspia knows he is a special teams player first.

"I love fullback," Gillaspia continued. "I'm hoping to play more of it this year, but at the end of the day, I'm special teams first and then develop that fullback as we go. That was my first love. I still love it. That's what I'm going to continue to do keep on playing all four special teams and trying to play him at a very high level."

Cullen Gillaspia on ESPN's 97.5 The Bench (Starts at the 27:16 mark)

