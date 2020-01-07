Cullen Gillaspia Steps in When the Texans Needed Him the Most

Houston, Texas- Throughout the regular season, Houston Texans fullback Cullen Gillaspia has been making his way on the special teams unit being an integral player. Gillaspia was used sparingly on offense for the season with only 13 snaps with none coming after week 8. It was up to the rookie to fill a key role for an offensive package in their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Playing his normal role on special teams, Gillaspia was deployed to be the Texans fullback after tight end Jordan Akins went down with a hamstring injury late in the week.

Head coach Bill O'Brien was not surprised how well Gillaspia stepped into his role in the Texans playoff win.

"We had some injuries during the week, and this is a guy that is, again, he's in that tough, smart, dependable category," O'Brien said of Gillaspia. "He's done a lot of good things for us on special teams, and we've worked them during the week at times. We just hadn't been able to use it that much, but use him in some of the roles that he can do in the backfield, and he helped us."

Gillaspia's best play came on an RPO that saw him lead block for Deshaun Watson on a 20-yard run clearing the way before the Texans quarterback drug Bills into the end zone to break open the struggling offense.

That play caught O'Brien's attention.

"On Deshaun's (Watson) touchdown run," O'Brien continued. "20-yard touchdown run, Cullen made a great block on that play. He did some good things in the game."

In typical Gillaspia fashion, he did not want the spotlight on him despite throwing a key block to help Watson to the end zone.

"Just doing my job," Gillaspia said of his block. "I got an opportunity to go out there and play fullback a little bit, and I just did what I could. You know Deshaun is a great runner."

Gillaspia continued, " I got on the guy, and he did the rest. I don't know if y'all saw that, but he dragged like three guys in the end zone. So, all the credit to him on that play."

Gillaspia played eight offensive snaps and was able to post one special team tackle (21 snaps) on Wild Card Weekend in the Texans playoff win.

