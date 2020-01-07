State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Cullen Gillaspia Steps in When the Texans Needed Him the Most

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Throughout the regular season, Houston Texans fullback Cullen Gillaspia has been making his way on the special teams unit being an integral player. Gillaspia was used sparingly on offense for the season with only 13 snaps with none coming after week 8. It was up to the rookie to fill a key role for an offensive package in their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. 

Playing his normal role on special teams, Gillaspia was deployed to be the Texans fullback after tight end Jordan Akins went down with a hamstring injury late in the week. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien was not surprised how well Gillaspia stepped into his role in the Texans playoff win. 

"We had some injuries during the week, and this is a guy that is, again, he's in that tough, smart, dependable category," O'Brien said of Gillaspia. "He's done a lot of good things for us on special teams, and we've worked them during the week at times. We just hadn't been able to use it that much, but use him in some of the roles that he can do in the backfield, and he helped us."

Gillaspia's best play came on an RPO that saw him lead block for Deshaun Watson on a 20-yard run clearing the way before the Texans quarterback drug Bills into the end zone to break open the struggling offense. 

That play caught O'Brien's attention.

"On Deshaun's (Watson) touchdown run," O'Brien continued. "20-yard touchdown run, Cullen made a great block on that play. He did some good things in the game."

In typical Gillaspia fashion, he did not want the spotlight on him despite throwing a key block to help Watson to the end zone. 

"Just doing my job," Gillaspia said of his block. "I got an opportunity to go out there and play fullback a little bit, and I just did what I could. You know Deshaun is a great runner."

Gillaspia continued, " I got on the guy, and he did the rest. I don't know if y'all saw that, but he dragged like three guys in the end zone. So, all the credit to him on that play."

Gillaspia played eight offensive snaps and was able to post one special team tackle (21 snaps) on Wild Card Weekend in the Texans playoff win.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Taiwan Jones' Success Brings Joy Inside the Texans Running Back Room

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones helped set up their playoff win but Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde were excited to see his hard work pay off.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Andy Reid Is Not Surprised at J.J. Watt's Return for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid it not surprised with Houston Texans J.J. Watt's comeback to the field for the playoffs.

Texans Bring Back Davin Bellamy to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed free agent outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.

Texans Will Fuller Expected Back For the Divisional Round Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Barring no setbacks during practice, wide receiver Will Fuller V is expected back for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an Emotional Win, Texans Reset Their Focus to The Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills was one that will be talked about for year to come but for the team, it is time to focus on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Risk Was Worth It For the Texans to Land Gareon Conley

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans knew there was risk involved trading for cornerback Gareon Conley but they were confident with their background work that it was the right time to bring him to the team.

D.J. Reader Wants To Remain With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader wants to stay with the organization with free agency pending but his focus is on the Kansas City Chiefs and their Divisional Round Showdown.

Texans J.J. Watt Notches Key Sack Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt notched his first sack since being activated from the injured reserve in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Plan to Listen to J.J. Watt On Increasing His Workload Heading Into the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were pleased that J.J. Watt was able to handle a big workload during their game with the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Texans will work closely with Watt to see if that can increase heading into the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.