Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Culley For NFL 'Coach Of The Year'? Big Houston Texans Odds - And Payout

Does the new Texans’ rookie coach have a chance to surprise? A chance, even, to win NFL Coach of the Year?
Author:
Publish date:

The upside: A trusting Houston Texans fan could make a lot of money betting on David Culley.

The downside: Despite the new coach's quiet confidence, oddsmakers ain't seeing it.

Does the new Texans’ rookie coach have a chance to surprise? A chance, even, to win NFL Coach of the Year?

According to BetMGM, well, yes ... there is a chance. But it is the worst chance in the league. Culley has the same odds to win Coach of the Year for 2021 as does the Cincinnati Bengals’ Zac Taylor does: +6600.

READ MORE: 'Mr. Wonderful': Coach Culley Has Special Message For New Texans

And yes, those are the basement odds in the NFL.

Is it just because Culley, as experienced as he is as an NFL assistant, a first-year coach? No, because rookie coach Brandon Staley of the Chargers is at +1600 odds, the same number attached to the Rams' Sean McVay, Miami's Brian Flores, Kansas City's Andy Reid, and the Niners' Kyle Shanahan.

And it's the second-best number in the league. (Keep in mind, the oddsmakers aren't suggesting that Staley's Chargers will be as good as those other clubs. But in the case of, say, Reid, the Chiefs are expected to be good, therefore lessening the coach's odds of being recognized. Which is counterintuitive, but that's the way the vote usually goes.)

More rookie coaches? The New York Jets’ Robert Saleh has +1800 odds. Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons is at +2500. The Jaguars' Urban Meyer is at +3500 ... and Meyer and Culley will start off the NFL season in Week 1 with a chance to start proving the oddsmakers right or wrong.

Although the Texans aren’t expected to have a good season, it isn’t unprecedented for a coach to win coach of the year amid a losing campaign. In 1990, the Dallas Cowboys’ Jimmy Johnson won the award after posting a 7-9 record following a 1-15 mark in his first season in the league.

READ MORE: Texans NFL Schedule Analysis

culley presser tex
News

Culley For NFL 'Coach Of The Year'? Big Houston Texans Odds - And Payout

watson wave
News

Houston Texans: Would A Deshaun Watson Settlement With Accusers Be Best Solution?

Garret Wallow
News

'I Went Crazy': Texans DT Blacklock On Houston Drafting TCU Teammate Wallow

Deshaun-Watson-Texans lawyers
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Accusers Meet With NFL Investigator And Houston Police - Hardin Responds

Deshaun-Watson-Texans-1 sits red
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Case: NFL Is ‘Disrespecting Women’ Accusers, Claims Buzbee

watson culley
News

Houston Texans NFL Game-By-Game Prediction: A Long Season For Coach Culley

nelson texans
News

Houston Texans Considering Starting CB Steven Nelson? NFL Free Agency Tracker

Houston-Texans-2021-NFL-Draft-Grades-For-Every-Pick-1000x600
News

Houston Texans Sign Rookies Collins, Jordan & Lopez: NFL Draft Tracker