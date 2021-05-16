Culley 'No Comment' Reveals Plenty About Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Cully, speaking to the media this week as part of Houston's rookie minicamp, is now obliged to change his tune regarding Deshaun Watson ...To no tune at all.

Houston Texans coach David Culley is coming to be known as a positive sort of fellow, as exemplified by his March 11 proclamation when he said the Texans are "very committed to Deshaun" as their starting QB.

"He is our quarterback," Culley said in March, hedging just a bit by adding, "He's the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now."

That, of course, has changed. All of it.

Cully, speaking to the media this week as part of Houston's rookie minicamp - and doing so with the media at-large for the first time since mid-March and for the first time since two dozen sexual misconduct lawsuits were filed against Watson - is now obliged to change his tune ...

To no tune at all.

"We have nothing to say about that situation at this time," Culley said on Saturday.

The question specifically regarded whether Culley expects the star quarterback to attend the team's offseason workouts, with OTAs set to launch on May 24.

It is a perfectly simple question ... but the answer is of course complicated. Because tucked inside this essential "no comment'' is the fact that Houston truly has no answers here at all.

READ MORE: Houston Texans: Would A Deshaun Watson Settlement With Accusers Be Best?

The Texans have at first declined Watson's trade request, then attempted to bow to it right before the charges came to light, then moved to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, trade for quarterback Ryan Finley and drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

Culley said Texans management has said all it can say about the Watson situation, noting that (Cal McNair) and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation'' and how (general manager Nick Caserio) ... not long ago ... mentioned that the legal process was in effect right now and we're going to respect that and go from there."

READ MORE: Coach Culley On TE Brevin Jordan: A 'No-Brainer Steal'