Current Texans' players that have the most to lose with the 2020 NFL Draft approaching

The 2020 NFL Draft is closing in and the Houston Texans along with the rest of the NFL will be adding to their roster accordingly. The Texans will be keeping a close eye on their drat board based on value and positions becoming available.

With the defensive line and the safety position know groups of interest for the Texans, there are plenty of current players that could be affected by the results of the draft.

There has to be forward-thinking with the draft and how to build the roster and there are a handful of players from the 2019 team that could have their tenure altered due to additions via the draft.

Draft Watch 2020: Running Backs | Inside Linebackers | Edge | Wide Receiver | Safeties | Cornerbacks | Offensive Linemen | Defensive Linemen

Texans' With the Most to Lose

Safety, Tashaun Gipson, Sr.

Tashaun Gipson, Sr. courtesy of the Houston Texans

This is two-fold due to the addition of defensive back Eric Murray and the Texans continued outlook to land a safety coming out of this upcoming draft. Injuries mounted for Gipson in his first year with the Texans and it was an overall disappointment. Gipson signed three-year $22.5 million deal to come to Houston in 2019, the Texans could move on from him in 2020 can save ~$2.4375 in cap space if they move on from the 29-year old safety.

Murray forces a possible change at safety and the addition of Jaylen Watkins gives the team two more versatile options to pair with Justin Reid as their top three safeties. If the Texans add another safety in the draft, A.J. Moore will remain due to being one of their top special team's players, it could spell doom for Gipson.

Inside Linebacker, Benardrick McKinney

Benardrick McKinney Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today

Let us get this out of the way, Benardrick McKinney will be on the roster in 2020 with the team paying $5 million of his guaranteed contract for the season. With that said, the Texans could be looking for their inside linebacker of the future to team next to Zach Cunningham in this draft. With McKinney with little dead money in his contract in 2021, it would be easier to move on from him or trade him if necessary. This could be the draft the Texans find another inside linebacker for the future.

McKinney is the brains of the operation for the Texans defense and the team will not turn over the defense to another inside linebacker until they have one in place.

Defensive Lineman, Carlos Watkins

Carlos Watkins Chuck Cook-USA Today

Entering his fourth season, Carlos Watkins has always been on the outside looking in with the defensive line rotation. The Texans have opted to go with other players and Watkins only time to step on the field has been due to injuries in front of him.

The Texans are hunting defensive line depth and the addition of Timmy Jernigan, Jr. is turning it into a numbers game heading into the season. Another addition via the draft could change Watkins' status heading into next season.

Offensive lineman, Senio Kelemete

Senio Kelemete

The Texans added offensive lineman Brent Qvale in free agency. Qvale with Greg Mancz gives them two players who can help in multiple spots on the offensive line. Kelemete started last season before injuring his hand and landing on the injured reserve after week two.

Finding depth in the offensive line will be key, outside of starting right guard Zach Fulton, the offensive line is young and intact. The Texans looking for their guard of the future is on the table. With that, Kelemete could be key depth needed for another team when it comes time closer to the season.

The Texans could free up around ~$2 million in cap space if they move on from Kelemete in 2020.

Wide Receivers, Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter

Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter

There is little reason to close the books on Keke Coutee or DeAndre Carter but the total remake of the wide receiver group and the arrival of Randall Cobb changes things for the inside position.

Both Coutee and Carter are similar players in the fact they can play inside and return kicks and punts. At the end of last season, Carter was ahead of Coutee in the pecking order. Cobb pushes both Carter and Coutee down the depth chart and in direct competition with each other.

If the Texans add another receiver in the draft, that would stack the numbers against the two and put them on the outside looking in. In the past, the Texans have kept five to six wide receivers on the roster at all times.

That means Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, Brandin Cooks and Cobb have the first four spots locked up. A rookie draft pick or even an undrafted free agent comes in an impresses the coaches enough, one of the two or possibly both could be in danger of not making the roster.

Tight End, Jordan Thomas

Jordan Thomas Troy Taormina-USA Today

The Texans brought back Darren Fells, and Jordan Akins is coming into his own as a reliable pass catching tight end. The Texans do not appear to be ready to give up on second-year player Kahale Warring, which leaves Thomas.

There is a good chance the Texans do not bring in a tight end via the draft but with a numbers game at other position groups, roster spots will soon turn into a premium.

The Texans have shown the ability to keep up to four tight ends on the roster like they did early last season but every season is different. Thomas is going to have to have a strong training camp to prove he is one of the top tight ends on the roster.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here