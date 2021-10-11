    • October 11, 2021
    Steelers Losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, Signing Cut Texans WR Anthony Miller

    Jaguars were signing Anthony Miller - until the Steelers swiped him.
    HOUSTON -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were planning on signing former Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller to their practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    But things changed on the fly on Monday, as those were the until the Pittsburgh Steelers called, with a 53-man vacancy and maybe a better chance to play.

     Pittsburgh is losing JuJu Smith-Schuster to injury. Enter Miller, who we are told is now planning to sign with the Steelers.

    The Texans cut Miller last week when wide receiver Danny Amendola returned to practice from a strained hamstring. Amendola was limited in practice and questionable on the injury report and didn't play in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots.

    A former Chicago Bears second-round draft pick. Miller caught four passes for 20 yards with one touchdown on six targets in 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

    Miller had five receptions for 23 yards and the one score in two games played for the Texans since being acquired via a trade.

    Texans - Miller
    Steelers Losing JuJu, Signing Cut Texans WR

    Sources: Jaguars signing Anthony Miller … unless Steelers intercept.

    kavon frazier
    Source: Texans Tryout for Cowboys Ex

    Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

    Houston Texans receivers
    Can Texans Get Help from 2 New WRs?

    Chris Moore and Chris Conley both found success in a loss at home to New England

    Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller was in the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

    Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears before being traded to the Texans.

    After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns during his last two seasons in Chicago.

    Miller drew some praise from Texans coach David Culley after the Carolina game.

    “We knew he was a playmaker," Culley said. "He’s a tough kid. Normally, when you throw the ball to him, he’s going to make a play. We were glad to see him back and get that touchdown. He did a nice job on that play, on the route."

    CONTINUE READING: 'Patriots 2.0'? Houston Texans Not 'Special' Enough, Lose Late, 25-22

