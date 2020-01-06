D.J. Reader Wants To Remain With the Texans

Houston, Texas- This coming off-season, Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year arrives. Reader and the Texans before the season attempted to come to an extension. The situation did not materialize, but that does not deter him from what he wants in the end.

In the middle of a playoff push, Reader wants to remain with the Texans when it comes to those off-season discussions.

"Oh, you know I love it here," Reader said of the Texans. "I love the fans, love the organization. They game me my first real job, you know I love the city, people love me here, so it's just, you know, hopefully, that opportunity comes."

When asked if the franchise tag would be accepted if place on his if a contract could not be reached during the off-season. Reader was not having any of that discussion.

"Man. Not even thinking about it," Reader said of his contract situation. "You know, just want to go out and play ball and just try to win us a championship from these games."

Focused on the task at hand, the Texans are back in Kansas City for the second time this season, but this time for the playoffs. Reader doesn't think their game result plays much into having an advantage, but he does feel knowing the environment will help them not be surprised for anything at Arrowhead.

"Guys know who they are playing," Reader explained. "I don't think it helps you win the game. I think guys are aware of where they're playing, so it's not a new site. But it is playoff football it's going to be different atmosphere different games speed. So you just got to go out there and play."

