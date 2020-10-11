Cowboys Ex QB Among Texans Workouts

The Houston Texans continue to explore the churning of the bottom of the roster with a series of weekend tryouts, the latest including former Dallas Cowboys No. 2 quarterback Cooper Rush.

Also trying out, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle, were former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis, and Curtis Bolton, a linebacker also recently with Green Bay and coming off the Packers PUP list.

Davis, 6-1, 190, is a former Packers fifth-round draft pick from Cal. He recorded 16 career receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown. He has also played for the Raiders, the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears.

The 6-0, 230-pound Bolton played at the University of Oklahoma and was undrafted coming out of college.

Rush, 6-3, 235, was undrafted out of Central Michigan and then starting in 2017 served a couple of seasons as a backup in Dallas, last year positioned as the second-string QB behind Dak Prescott. He appeared briefly in just a pair of NFL games while with the Cowboys. After his spring release, Rush was briefly with the New York Giants.

The Texans, led by star QB Deshaun Watson, play host this weekend to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL Week 5 matchup that will serve as they debut of new interim head coach Romeo Crennel. The Texans, having replaced Bill O’Brien, are seeking their first victory of the season.