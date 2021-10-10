Danny Amendola & Texans Inactives & Injuries vs. Patriots

    • October 10, 2021
    Danny Amendola & Texans NFL Week 5 Inactives & Injuries vs. Patriots

    Texans' Danny Amendola, Charles Omenihu inactive
    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola is inactive Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a strained hamstring that has prevented him from playing in his third game in a row.

    Amendola, who has six catches on six targets and one touchdown, returned to practice this week for the first time since getting hurt against the Cleveland Browns.

    With Anthony Miller released this week, the Texans will lean heavily on wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley as well as return specialist Andre Roberts. Wide receiver Chris Moore, primarily a special-teams contributor, was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

    Veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins is active Sunday against the Patriots after being a healthy scratch against the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers.

    Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins has played in two games this season and has two tackles with zero sacks or quarterback hits.

    Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

    With Jenkins getting an opportunity, defensive end Charles Omenihu is inactive. A former fifth-round draft pick and Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year from the University of Texas, Omenihu has nine tackles and three quarterback hits with zero sacks this season after recording four sacks and 16 quarterback hits last season.

    The Texans' defensive line is expected to have the same starters as the past two games -- Jon Greenard and Jacob Martin at defensive end and Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez -- against a depleted Patriots offensive line that has been hit by COVID positive tests and injuries.

    The Patriots will have just one regular starter, center David Andrews, in the lineup with offensive guard Shaq Mason and offensive tackle Trent Brown out with injuries and Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

    The Texans placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with a back injury, a disc issue causing discomfort, per sources, and Charlie Heck replaces him at right tackle today.

    The Texans' other inactives are rookie tight end Brevin Jordan (illness), cornerback Jimmy Moreland, running back Rex Burkhead (hip) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (trade request, legal issues).

