Danny Do-It-All? Culley Talks Texans New Slot WR

HOUSTON -- Danny Amendola might be the old man in the room, but maybe that's what the Houston Texans' offense needs.

Amendola agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Texans, becoming the sixth wide receiver on the final 53-man roster. The 12-year NFL veteran is probably best known for his five seasons in New England, as he helped the Patriots pick up a pair of Super Bowl victories.

Although Amendola, 35, has a strong relationship with Texans general manager Nick Caserio from his time in New England, he also has a quality one with new Texans head coach David Culley. Before becoming a standout slot receiver with the Patriots, he was a rookie trying to make the Philadelphia Eagles active roster.

Culley, a 27-year NFL lifer, was the Eagles' wide receivers coach at the time under Andy Reid. He knows first-hand what Amendola can bring to the table.

"I know what he's all about," Culley said Wednesday morning. "He fits the mold we had."

Best used in the slot, Amendola spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 2019, he recorded 62 catches for 678 yards and one touchdown. Last fall, he finished with 46 catches for 602 yards.

Amendola provides not just depth at a position of need, but could be starting in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans entered the week with five wide receivers, including an injured Anthony Miller on the active roster.

Miller, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, returned to practice Monday for the first time since August. Culley did not state the status of Miller, but did say the injury played a role in the addition of Amendola.

"We wanted to make sure we had some depth and another guy to be able to play that position if Anthony is not able to play," Culley said. "Danny fits that mold."

For his career, Amendola has 593 catches for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Texans kick off against coach Urban Meyer, No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on Sept. 12 at noon.

