Carr Supports Watson, Trashes Texans

When it rains it pours, and right now it is positively torrential over at the Houston Texans HQ.

The latest salvo comes via former franchise quarterback David Carr, who is pouring yet more gasoline on the Deshaun Watson fire, further discrediting the organization after an offseason that has done exponential damage to their reputation.

"I've been seeing the same issues going on there for 20 years," said Carr, now an NFL analyst.

This comment comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the future of the current face of the franchise Watson, who has recently requested a trade. Watson's camp came to this decision after the relationship between him, Houston's front office, and particularly team owner Cal McNair and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, fell apart over the course of the last few months.

Carr was the first-ever draft selection for the Texans back in 2002, and was their starting quarterback for five straight seasons, during which they failed to record a winning season, going 23-56 overall.

That being the case, it is worth mentioning that earlier this month, Carr wrote favorably of the McNair family and their ambitions for the Texans organization.

"Houston's late owner, Bob McNair, wanted nothing more than to bring a championship to Houston, and I believe his son Cal feels the same,'' he said then.

Despite their apparently good intentions, critical comments from a respected figure are unfortunately not a new occurrence for McNair, who came under fire by inaugural Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson earlier this year.

Johnson stated that he would stand his ground if he were Watson, going on to blast the team for wasting careers.

Said Johnson: "The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walked into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!"

Easterby, in particular, has come under increasing scrutiny since the firing of former general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien. Seen by many as the source of Houston's problematic issues in the last 12 months, his position appears to be safe despite the apparent problems his presence is causing.

Even Hall-of-Fame wide receiver and current NFL analyst Michael Irvin has spoken out against Easterby, who has a reputation as a devout Christian and former team chaplain for the New England Patriots.

"The worst thing you can do," said Irvin, "is come in cloaked under Godliness and do ungodly things to people."