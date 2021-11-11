Texans GM Caserio Shares Thoughts on Culley's Questionable Decision Making

One of the bigger concerns surrounding the Houston Texans this season has been the in-game decision-making and game management by coach David Culley.

Take, for example, his decision to punt instead of accepting a penalty against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 or his choice to accept a penalty against the New England Patriots in Week 6 that cost the Texans valuable game time.

General manager Nick Caserio was asked about whether he's concerned about these issues in the close games when appearing on SportsRadio 610.

"I think any time you watch a game or you look at a game you go back and talk about what happened, think sometimes you underestimate the enhanced clarity to hindsight," Caserio said. "When you're in the game, you go through them and you take the situation, and you make a decision and you move forward. Whatever that is."

As pointed out by the show's host Sean Pendergast, Culley has claimed responsibility for these decisions and publicly admitted that with the benefit of hindsight he should have dealt with them differently. This is something Caserio also addressed, agreeing that Culley had "made some commentary about what's happened during the course of the games, he's been honest and forthright about it."

To summarize, Caserio has a habit of providing a two-paragraph answer where two sentences would equally work. He went on to say that essentially they look back and discuss what happened and how they might act differently in the future. But also pointed out that "there's a thousand things that go on during the course of the game and you kind of have to take the information as it comes and just make decisions."

Translation: No scenario will replicate itself exactly in the future, so you simply have to make the decision in the moment.

"We look at everything, we review the game, what happened in the game, we talk about it internally," Caserio said. "We meet each week at the end of the week and kind of go through some different situations and different scenarios that come up throughout the course of the league whether it's specific to us or specific to other teams."

While not the most revealing or insightful of answers, what is noticeable is that at no point did Caserio direct any blame or frustration Culley's way.

Maybe he's not frustrated or simply doesn't want to call out his coach in public. That's anybody's guess.