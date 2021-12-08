David Culley is not looking too much into Nick Caserio's comments about his impending status.

HOUSTON -- On Tuesday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said on Sports Radio 610’s “Payne and Pendergast” that Houston was entering the offseason looking to rebuild. The team would be evaluating everything before the 2022 offseason.

That includes its leadership with first-year head coach David Culley. Caserio did not comment - and would not offer the proverbial "vote of confidence" - on the coach's security in the midst of a 2-10 season.

Culley, however, isn't worried about his long-term status but more so winning at home Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I’m very comfortable," Culley said Wednesday. "Every day we come into this building, all we think about is doing the best thing we can do to help this football team get better. All we think about is the next opponent, every day when we come in and when we leave.”

Houston has five games to figure out its identity moving into the offseason. Those five games could dictate more than just who remains on the roster and who is looking for a new home come February.

The Texans surprised many around the league by cutting veteran Zach Cunningham. The linebacker, who signed a four-year extension worth $58 million in 2020, had dealt with internal disciplinary problems multiple times this season under the new regime.

The release of Cunningham comes as a surprise externally, but the new front office has a no tolerance policy for undisciplined players. Cunningham was a healthy scratch after he failed to be on time for his league schedule COVID-19 test prior to facing the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Culley also has benched defensive backs Justin Reid and Demsond King for internal disciplinary reasons earlier this season.

"If you don’t meet our standards, and if you are not consistently meeting our standards, you are not going to be part of this team,” Culley said.

Houston isn't expecting much. It's about looking for improvements to build on the future of the organization. Currently, the Texans rank last in total offense and 28th in total defense.

Culley, a 20-plus NFL veteran, does not blame the predicaments or measures as a reason the Texans can't succeed. There's an emphasis on leadership, both in the locker room and on the field set by the coaching staff.

Houston has not met Culley's goals. The team continues to be bombarded with penalties, killing any productive offensive drives in its tracks. It's a focus the team will be looking towards to close out the season.

"We’re in a position to succeed,” Culley said. “We just haven’t done a good enough job of coaching to succeed. That starts with me. Yeah, we’re in a position to succeed. There’s games that we’ve played that I felt like we should’ve won. We didn’t win them.”