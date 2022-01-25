Culley Admits Houston Tenure 'Wasn't Good Enough'

Former Texans coach David Culley unsure of what he'll do next

David Culley's tenure as coach of the Houston Texans may have been cut short after just one year, but he apparently harbors no hard feelings toward general manager Nick Caserio or the organization for letting him go.

"I had a really really good locker room, a good coaching staff, those guys played hard all year long and I was just appreciative of that," Culley told 610 Sports Radio's Fescoe In The Morning. "Unfortunately, we just didn't get as many wins as we needed to for me to continue on. This is a bottom-line business, and obviously, it wasn't good enough."

Caserio opted to fire Culley after the Texans finished 4-13 and third in the AFC South. Houston has yet to appoint a successor.

Given the herculean obstacles that lay in his way from Day 1 - navigating the Deshaun Watson situation to implementing a new defensive scheme to a completely rebuilt roster to managing a franchise that former defensive end Charles Omenihu called "a circus show" - Culley's record was arguably better than could have been reasonably expected prior to the season.

So with this in mind, is he disappointed he didn't get more time?

"I'm only disappointed that I didn't get the opportunity to do what I felt like they hired me to do, and that was to make them a winner again," Culley said. "And I felt like we were on the right track, I felt like we were doing the things that needed to be done to do that.

"But again, the general manager felt like that philosophically that we needed to go in a different direction to get that done and that's his choice to do that and I respect that, and so I moved on."

As diplomatic an answer as was to be expected from a coach who rarely doesn't have a smile on his face.

Moving forward, Culley isn't certain what challenge he'll take on next.

This is the first time in 45 years he has a "football-free offseason" to enjoy and, to kick things off, he's about to have a double-knee replacement.

He's not sure what he'll do next, but "loved being the head coach here with the Houston Texans."