Culley's Texans Humble Jaguars

It's not exactly the most inspiring rallying cry: "Hey, at least we're not ....'' - but it'll have to do.

Deposed Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer spoke at the end of the week for the first time since being dumped by the organization, and he is choosing to apologize for all that he did not accomplish.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said in an interview with Ian Rapoport. “I love Jacksonville. ...It’s heart-breaking.''

How lowly are the Jags? How heartbreaking? On Sunday, free from Meyer's reign, they lost to the equally-lowly Houston Texans, two teams entering the weekend with just two wins ... and now coach David Culley's Houston squad registering a resounding 30-16 win.

"Resounding'' because the Jags were supposed to have pieces the Texans do not possess.

"Resounding'' because the Jags were supposed to have a can't-miss rookie QB.

"Resounding'' because the Jags hiring a big-name "star'' coach ...

Houston hired David Culley, never before a head coach. Houston drafted third-rounder Davis Mills, who doesn't match the credentials of Jags' first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Houston is supposed to be mailing it in, while Jacksonville was supposedly gaining "clarity'' from Meyer's dismissal.

But despite all of that, somehow ... the 2-12 Jaguars are worse than the 3-11 Houston Texans.

Mills threw for 209 yards, but mixed in two TD throws to Brandin Cooks (seven catches and 102 yards to go with the two scores). Lawrence managed 212 yards, but the Jags never really established things on offense. And Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown - something Houston hadn't done in a league-worst 23 years - to end a three-game skid.

Houston has now downed the Jags eight straight times.

Said Jaguars rookie Lawrence of Meyer's firing coming into Sunday: "I wouldn't say 'relief,' but it brings some clarity and some direction moving forward. We really want to go and finish this season strong.''

Houston didn't let Jacksonville finish strong, the Texans muscling into position to take advantage by recording two wins against Jacksonville, on Sunday making it a sweep on the season, as Houston also topped the Jags in Week 1.

The Texans are trying to build a future. Meyer's parting words insist that can still be accomplished in the place he's leaving.

"I still believe it’s going to be done,'' Meyer said of Jacksonville. "It’s too good of a place.”

Culley, for one day anyway, offers some belief in Houston. It can be done. It's also too good of a place.