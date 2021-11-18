Rookie Building Block? Texans May Have a Keeper

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Rookie Building Block? Texans May Have Keeper in Jimmy Morrissey

    Rookie Houston Texans offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey has impressed his head coach David Culley and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
    The Houston Texans are in need of building blocks for the future, and perhaps they've stumbled across one in rookie center Jimmy Morrissey.

    A seventh-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, Morrissey signed with their practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. 

    However, another opportunity fell his way when the Texans came calling following the injury to starting center Justin Britt. In need of depth and options on the interior, Morrissey got his chance to start against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 and seems to have impressed his head coach.

    "I’ll tell you what, he’s jumped in there and done a heck of a job for us," David Culley said. "He’s a very smart kid. He hasn’t had a bunch of playing time, he went in there and he upheld his end very, very well in the last game, making calls and doing all those types of things. We’re very comfortable with him in there."

    It’s a sentiment that is echoed by his quarterback Tyrod Taylor...

    "Jimmy’s been great," Taylor said. "I wouldn’t say outspoken, just a confident guy. He’s confident in his ability. He’s picked up the offense in the short time that he’s been here. He’s going out there and he’s competing, can’t ask for anything more. A guy that’s competing and knowledge of the things we are putting in each week. Each week he gets the chance to gain experience and he’ll continue to step up to the challenge each week.”

    A former walk-on at Pitt, Morrissey ended up a four-year starter for the Panthers. As such, he's no stranger to being overlooked before working his way into a starting role. 

    If he can play consistently in the coming weeks, starting with the Tennessee Titans this week, Britt may have a hard time getting his job back. … especially as the Texans are in search of pieces to build a better future.

