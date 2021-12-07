Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks come to Houston this week, and head coach David Culley is well aware of what Wilson brings.

After hitting double-digit losses last week thanks to being shut out 31-0 by the Indianapolis Colts, the 2-10 Houston Texans now look to bounce back against one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL.

Russell Wilson's 4-8 Seattle Seahawks come to NRG Stadium on the back of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers. The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't had the best of seasons by his lofty standards, but the 33-year-old remains a daunting prospect for defenses.

Preparing for Wilson is a challenge, and one Houston coach David Culley doesn't appear to be taking lightly.

"Sometimes we've taken receivers and we've taken guys that are very fast and move around and use them on certain plays to do a scramble drill, to a run around those kinds of things," Culley said of how he's used bodies in practice to mimic opponents.

But ...

"It's hard really to simulate guys that are like that because that's not just all they do. But,'' Culley said specifically about Wilson, "we have to ... not let him get outside the pocket. Because we all know what he does when he gets outside of the pocket."

Much like the Seahawks as a whole, Wilson isn't having his best season. In nine starts, Wilson has gone 3-6, passing for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions ... along 133 yards and a touchdown as a runner.

"He makes plays, he's always looking to throw before he's looking to run, and if it's not there he has the ability to make big throws down the field or use it with his legs. He's been as good as there is in this league at doing that," Culley said.

Fun fact: Wilson has more rushing yards than all but one of Houston's current running backs, with only David Johnson at 176 exceeding him.

This doesn't bode well given that the Texans' defense has allowed more rushing yards than any other NFL team this season.

Houston fans have fingers crossed Houston's defense and their record-setting linebacker can execute Culley's message and "keep Wilson inside the pocket."