Part of the reason for the running back's lack of carries is a lingering injury

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' running back David Johnson was listed as a full participant in practices prior to Sunday's 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. If that was the case, why were his carries limited at TIAA Bank Stadium?

Initially expected to be the lead back on the road, Johnson carried only six times for a mere 24 yards. Oft-injured Rex Burkhead, who was considered a "game-time decision" recorded 16 carries for 41 yards.

Texans' coach David Culley explained Wednesday that Johnson has been dealing with a lingering injury that resurfaced later in the game. The running back has dealt with a quad injury since October, and is again listed on this week's injury report with the same issue.

If fully healthy, Culley says Johnson's role would have been expanded to help take pressure off rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

"The reason you didn't see him much in the game (Sunday) was because he got injured," Culley said. "Had he not gotten injured, he would have been playing."

Best known for his inclusion in Houston's infamous DeAndre Hopkins trade of 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson's reps have diminished under the new coaching staff. In 2020, he totaled 147 carries in 12 games. Through 12 games in 2021 he's received less than half many with only 62.

Houston continues to be handcuffed on the ground, averaging a league-low 3.2 yards per carry. The team's leading rusher still remains Mark Ingram, who was traded at the deadline to the New Orleans Saints for a late-round pick.

Burkhead ranks second with 207 yards. Johnson trails just behind with 200. Houston has yet to surpass 100 rushing yards as a team since Week 1 against Jacksonville.

Culley remains optimistic Houston's running woes can turn around in the closing weeks of the season. The Texans will return to NRG Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before facing the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Los Angeles has struggled stopping the run, allowing opponents to average 136.8 yards per game. Both Tennessee and San Francisco are holding opponents to under 110 yards, with the Titans allowing less than 100.

If anything, Culley is hopeful the run game can rebound to take pressure off Mills, who looks to pick up his second win as the Texans' starter. Over the past two games, the third-round pick has attempted 79 pass attempts, completing 52 for three touchdowns.

"We’re going to continue to try to run it and we’re going to make them defend the run," Culley said. "Basically, as far as getting it down the field, the opportunities will come."

Johnson, who will hit free agency this offseason, is still expected to have a role on Sunday. The number of carries will be based off his health entering practice.

"His role is still the same," Culley said. "It’s just happened to be the injuries that have kept from doing what he needed to do, but his role is still there.”