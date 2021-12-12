Texans RB Moved to COVID List

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Texans BREAKING: RB David Johnson Moved to COVID List

    Texans running back is out Sunday against Seattle
    HOUSTON – Houston Texans veteran running back David Johnson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    Johnson missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to illness and a leg injury.

    Practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels was placed on the COVID list Saturday.

    Johnson has rushed for 176 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. He has 28 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown

    With Johnson out, the Texans will lean heavily on Rex Burkhead as the primary running back again. Expect some carries for backup Royce Freeman.

    Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the Texans' leading pass-catcher, is active after being placed on the injury report Friday with a back injury and listed as questionable.

    Tight end Jordan Akins is active for the first time since a road loss at the Miami Dolphins.

    The Texans deactivated safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring, wrist), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (foot), wide receiver Chris Moore, center Cole Toner and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

    The Texans rank last in the NFL in total offense and scoring offense, averaging 13.7 points per game. Rookie Davis Mills has been named the starter for the rest of the year.

    It's been the usual up-and-down progression of a rookie quarterback. Mills has passed for 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. And the running back situation for the Houston Texans? It has mostly been about downs and about a lack of per

