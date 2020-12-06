David Johnson Returns As Texans Look For Weapons

After a rocky week at NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans have made a number of roster moves as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at noon. The primary trend amongst these moves: Give Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson options.

Activated From Injured Reserve

Kyle Emanuel, ILB

David Johnson, RB

Placed On Injured Reserve

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Elevated From Practice Squad

Chad Hansen, WR

Steven Mitchell Jr., WR

At running back, the Texans regain starter David Johnson who has missed the last three games due to a concussion. Both he and Duke Johnson will be solid options as receivers, and if previous games are anything to go off of, Duke is particularly likely to be moved around the offense.

Elsewhere, after losing star wideout Will Fuller earlier this week to a six-game suspension, Houston's offense was in dire need of reinforcements. With fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb still on IR, the Texans were down to just Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee, and rookie Isaiah Coulter who is yet to play.

A former fourth-round pick with the New York Jets, Hansen gives the Texans options at the position. However, it seems logical that Mitchell will be the preferred option for offensive snaps against Indy given his experience in the system, having played five games for the team since 2018.

One final note ... Come kickoff, keep an eye out for tight end Jordan Akins who has been extremely effective this season at gaining yardage after the catch. Using receivers and rushers on short routes to move the chains may be key to victory, given the strength of the Colts' pass defense.

The Texans and Colts kick off at noon central time on Sunday, with Houston looking to make it three wins in a row.