David Johnson takes lessons Larry Fitzgerald taught him to Houston

Houston, Texas- David Johnson arrives to the Houston Texans under the spotlight not only as a player with question marks but being traded for a fan favorite in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Johnson is staying focused on his new team and more importantly the lessons that good friend and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald have taught him along the way.

When asked about Fitzgerald's influence on him as a man, Johnson spoke highly of his friend.

Johnson on Fitzgerald's influence on him in Arizona.

I mean, there's so much that I learned from him. You know, I've learned just as much off the field, as I did on the field, just as far as entrepreneurship. Being a leader, not just by speaking but leading by example, doing everything right on and off the field so no one can ever have anything negative to say about you, helping the communities. He's helped me with that, and my brand. How personable I am no matter who I meet, just being able to talk to them and relate to them, no matter who it is. I think the biggest thing is his work ethic, on the field, he's always out there before practice catching footballs practicing catching footballs always out there after catching footballs. I think he's catching catches about 50 to 100, before and after practice, and he's a guy who's always ready to play. He's taught me, a lot, especially about keeping my body healthy, doing everything cold tubbing after games. Seeing as many massage therapists, dry needling seeing all those people, psychiatrists as well. I mean he's just taught me so much, and I hopefully, can continue to utilize what he's taught me and be able to prolong my football career as long as he has, and doing it at a high level as long as he has.

