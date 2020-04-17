State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

David Johnson wants to be a three-down back for the Texans offense

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With Houston Texans running back David Johnson passing his physical the trade with the Arizona Cardinals official. Johnson arrives at the Texans in a spot to take over the lead running back duties, but there are plenty of questions surrounding his arrival to Houston. 

Johnson fell out of favor with Cardinals' first-year head coach Kill Kingsbury and was passed over the offense making his available for trade. 

Meeting with the media for the first time via a zoom conference call, Johnson discussed his exit from Arizona. 

"I think last season was just rough," Johnson said of his final season with Arizona. "Had little nicks and bruises were some minor injuries nothing major and, Kliff (Kingsbury) told me that they were going with the hot hand with Chase (Edmonds) and then with Kenyan (Drake) and it was just tough to bounce back from that, but you know it's a new team. I'm excited." 

On vacation with his family, Johnson was informed of being traded to the Texans and was "very excited" on the prospect of getting a new start in Houston. 

Having a down season in 2019, Johnson is looking to regain his form from previous years that made him one of the most dangerous back in the NFL. 

Arriving to the Texans, Johnson is looking to be a complete three-down back for the offense. 

"I think the biggest thing I want to contribute to the team is just my ability to run the ball and to be able to catch it," Johnson continued. "As you said, my biggest one of my biggest strengths is catching out of the backfield or being put out at wide receiver. But my ability to run the ball is also very strong, and that's my biggest thing, I just want to be an every-down back, producing and get that momentum going for the offense, and continue the success that they already had."

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona, where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teaming up with Deshaun Watson has David Johnson bought in with the Texans

Running back David Johnson is looking forward to teaming up with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Houston Texans offense.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Edge Players for the Texans

Five edge players that match the needs for Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Six things we learned from Bill O’Brien’s pre-draft press conference

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien met with the media for the first time since the NFL Combine and discusses multiple topics. Here are the six things we learned from the near hour discussion.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans confident in Brandin Cooks' health

The Houston Texans are confident that wide receiver Brandin Cooks' concussion history will not be a concern which lead to trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien predicts a contract adjustment soon for DeAndre Hopkins from the Cardinals

Houston Texans head coach feels that a contract is coming for former wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins soon from the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Finding a trade partner to meet DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led to the Cardinals

Finding a trade partner to meet wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led them to the deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

With no OTAs, Texans opt for Brandin Cooks over a rookie wide receiver in 2020

Lost time on the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Houston Texans to take a chance on veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks over a rookie wide receiver.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Wide Receivers for the Texans

Five wide receiver that match the Houston Texans needs entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Inside Linebackers for the Texans

Five inside linebackers that match the needs for the Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Video Rundown: Brandin Cooks and his fit with the Texans offense in 2020

A closer look at wide receiver Brandin Cooks and how he fits into the Houston Texans offense entering the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr