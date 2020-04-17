David Johnson wants to be a three-down back for the Texans offense

Houston, Texas- With Houston Texans running back David Johnson passing his physical the trade with the Arizona Cardinals official. Johnson arrives at the Texans in a spot to take over the lead running back duties, but there are plenty of questions surrounding his arrival to Houston.

Johnson fell out of favor with Cardinals' first-year head coach Kill Kingsbury and was passed over the offense making his available for trade.

Meeting with the media for the first time via a zoom conference call, Johnson discussed his exit from Arizona.

"I think last season was just rough," Johnson said of his final season with Arizona. "Had little nicks and bruises were some minor injuries nothing major and, Kliff (Kingsbury) told me that they were going with the hot hand with Chase (Edmonds) and then with Kenyan (Drake) and it was just tough to bounce back from that, but you know it's a new team. I'm excited."

On vacation with his family, Johnson was informed of being traded to the Texans and was "very excited" on the prospect of getting a new start in Houston.

Having a down season in 2019, Johnson is looking to regain his form from previous years that made him one of the most dangerous back in the NFL.

Arriving to the Texans, Johnson is looking to be a complete three-down back for the offense.

"I think the biggest thing I want to contribute to the team is just my ability to run the ball and to be able to catch it," Johnson continued. "As you said, my biggest one of my biggest strengths is catching out of the backfield or being put out at wide receiver. But my ability to run the ball is also very strong, and that's my biggest thing, I just want to be an every-down back, producing and get that momentum going for the offense, and continue the success that they already had."

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona, where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

