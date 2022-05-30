Skip to main content

Davis Destiny: Mills ‘Excellent QB Future’ - With Houston Texans ‘But’

“I think,” Smith said, “he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years.”

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t yet gained much respect outside team headquarters, as evidenced by the evaluation of former quarterback Chris Simms, now with NBC, who in the process of releasing his top 40 quarterbacks. 

Coming in at 35 is none other than Mills.

“One of the more pleasant surprises. He’s got some ability in his game, more than I gave him credit for coming out of Stanford. He knows how to play in the pocket…He can read a defense and make the appropriate decision. He’s not a ‘thrower,’ he’s a ‘passer.’ He’s more about timing and rhythm and anticipation. It’s not huge talent, but it’s good talent, and his ability to play the position is pretty advanced for the age he’s at right now. That’s why I put him ahead of guys like Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater…He started making plays and dictating the game himself…If he stays on the course, he’s going to be the starter and be the guy.”

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Actually, that is a fairly promisingly evaluation of what “might be” in the future - even though ranking Mills at No. 35 sounds awful.

And “future” is part of why no matter where the rest of the world has Mills ranked, Houston coach Lovie Smith seems sold on the 2020 third-round pick.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lovie Smith
Play

Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

The Houston Texans have seen their stock rise in Pro Football Focus' latest NFL Power Ranking.

By Anthony WoodMay 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
Davis Mills
Play

'Intriguing' Texans QB Mills Impressing In OTAs

Former NFL general manager Scott Pioli has named Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills the sophomore signal caller he's most intrigued by.

By Anthony WoodMay 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
Kenyon Green
Play

Texans OL A.J. Cann High on Rookie Kenyon Green

A.J. Cann can already see the upside Kenyon Green brings to the table for the Houston Texans offensive line

By Cole ThompsonMay 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
Okoronkwo
Play

Texans DE Okoronkwo's Dreamy Homecoming

Houston Texans defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo has admitted joining the Texans is a "dream come true."

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks
Play

OTAs: 2 Rookies Suddenly Among 5 Most Important Texans?

Now that OTAs have finally begun, which five Houston Texans are set to be their most important players?

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
Marlon Mack
Play

Texans RB Their Most Underappreciated Player?

According to an article from NFL.com, the Houston Texans' most underappreciated player is a newly signed running back.

By Anthony WoodMay 26, 2022
May 26, 2022
collin kaep davis mills
Play

Colin Kaepernick Not Real Option For Texans - Because of Davis Mills

Colin Kaepernick is on the verge of making his long-awaited return to the NFL, but the Houston Texans will not be an option for the former star quarterback.

By Coty M. DavisMay 26, 2022
May 26, 2022
Tom Brady
Play

TV Tom Brady? Texans GM Makes His Prediction

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio shares his prediction on how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will handle his move to Fox Sports.

By Anthony WoodMay 26, 2022
May 26, 2022

“I think,” Smith said, “he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years.”

But … there’s a “but.”

“But,” Lovie added, “it’s about this year.”

Mills has only made 11 NFL starts and made his fair share of rookie errors along the way, so the fact he isn't seen as a top-20 quarterback is fair.

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Trey Lance

Trey Lance

Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley

More questions will undoubtedly be raised as 2022 progresses. Houston needs answers for the future. But Lovie would like some of those answers now, too.

Lovie Smith
News

Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

By Anthony WoodMay 29, 2022
Davis Mills
News

'Intriguing' Texans QB Mills Impressing In OTAs

By Anthony WoodMay 28, 2022
Kenyon Green
News

Texans OL A.J. Cann High on Rookie Kenyon Green

By Cole ThompsonMay 27, 2022
Okoronkwo
News

Texans DE Okoronkwo's Dreamy Homecoming

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022
Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks
News

OTAs: 2 Rookies Suddenly Among 5 Most Important Texans?

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022
Marlon Mack
News

Texans RB Their Most Underappreciated Player?

By Anthony WoodMay 26, 2022
collin kaep davis mills
News

Colin Kaepernick Not Real Option For Texans - Because of Davis Mills

By Coty M. DavisMay 26, 2022
Tom Brady
News

TV Tom Brady? Texans GM Makes His Prediction

By Anthony WoodMay 26, 2022