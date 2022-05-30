“I think,” Smith said, “he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years.”

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t yet gained much respect outside team headquarters, as evidenced by the evaluation of former quarterback Chris Simms, now with NBC, who in the process of releasing his top 40 quarterbacks.

Coming in at 35 is none other than Mills.

“One of the more pleasant surprises. He’s got some ability in his game, more than I gave him credit for coming out of Stanford. He knows how to play in the pocket…He can read a defense and make the appropriate decision. He’s not a ‘thrower,’ he’s a ‘passer.’ He’s more about timing and rhythm and anticipation. It’s not huge talent, but it’s good talent, and his ability to play the position is pretty advanced for the age he’s at right now. That’s why I put him ahead of guys like Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater…He started making plays and dictating the game himself…If he stays on the course, he’s going to be the starter and be the guy.”

Actually, that is a fairly promisingly evaluation of what “might be” in the future - even though ranking Mills at No. 35 sounds awful.

And “future” is part of why no matter where the rest of the world has Mills ranked, Houston coach Lovie Smith seems sold on the 2020 third-round pick.

“I think,” Smith said, “he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years.”

But … there’s a “but.”

“But,” Lovie added, “it’s about this year.”

Mills has only made 11 NFL starts and made his fair share of rookie errors along the way, so the fact he isn't seen as a top-20 quarterback is fair.

More questions will undoubtedly be raised as 2022 progresses. Houston needs answers for the future. But Lovie would like some of those answers now, too.