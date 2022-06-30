Can Texans Compete with Best New QB and WR Duos in NFL?

While Mills and Cooks are not an established combo, the Texans are in a better situation than last season which could lend to more success in the passing game.

The Houston Texans’ quarterback and receiver combos are all “new.”

And maybe they have a shot at chasing down the best in the business in that regard … someday.

The connection between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp is undoubtedly a main reason the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last season. The duo produced insane numbers on the field while also prioritizing bonding off the field in their first season together.

It paid off; Stafford's first year with the Rams was one of the best of his career while Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) on the way to being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Both players are back for LA and will attempt to defend their Super Bowl LVI title (fourth best odds at +1100) to become first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since New England did in 2004 and 2005. However, there has been some major shakeups with superstars around the league that could contend to become the best new quarterback, wide receiver duo.

After last year's 4-13 season, the Texans have a lot of work to do before they are mentioned as Super Bowl contenders. However, quarterback Davis Mills is trending in the right direction with a top NFL talent to catch his passes in wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns through 16 games last season to help bring some consistency to the Texans offense. The nine-year veteran has six 1,000-plus receiving yards seasons. While Mills and Cooks are not an established combo, the Texans are in a better situation than last season which could lend to more success in the passing game.

That tandem can be good. Second-year guy Nico Collins can help. And in terms of “new”? Houston looks forward to John Metchie III rehabbing in time to help later this year.

Other potential new duos who could make a lot of noise: Derek Carr and Davante Adams. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, and Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton.

But what about new Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson? The big-bodied Robinson joins Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee to make it even harder for opposing defenses.

"I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense," the Rams quarterback said earlier this month, via the team's official website. "His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something -- he heard this and thought that, and I'm like, 'That's a great thought.' It's really productive growth for him in our offense."

How will the Rams offense evolve in Stafford's second season? Now with Robinson's ability to come up with contested catches, coach Sean McVay has more options to get creative.

While opposing defenses worry about Kupp, there is another dangerous duo in the league ... Quite possibly the best new combo: Stafford and Robinson. Meanwhile, Mills and Cook try to match them and surprise the league. … will eventually help from more “newbies.”