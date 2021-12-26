Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Mills Magic Gives Texans 17-12 Halftime Lead

    An impressive performance from quarterback Davis Mills has given the Houston Texans a 17-12 halftime lead.
    David Culley's Houston Texans have entered halftime in their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers up 17-12.

    Key to their lead has been the performance of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who has continued to impress after two strong performances since being named Houston's starter. The third-rounder out of Stanford is currently 11 of 13 for 131 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His quarterback rating is an impressive 134.3.

    The Texans are without 16 members of the active roster and one practice squad member thanks to COVID-19. But backups and new additions have played a key role in Houston's solid performance so far.

    Kicker Dominik Eberle has connected on a 51-yard field goal attempt and two extra points in his first NFL start after signing as a last-minute replacement for Ka'imi Fairbairn this week. 

    Another backup taking full advantage of his time to shine is safety Jonathan Owens who recorded his first career interception in the second quarter.

    Meanwhile, Phillip Dorsett has stepped up in the absence of star receiver Brandin Cooks with two receptions for 43 yards including a 36 yarder on their final scoring drive of the half.

    Chris Conley capped this drive off with a 41-yard touchdown reception to give Houston the lead.

    Running backs Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman are putting together one of Houston's best rushing games of the season thanks to consistent blocking from a mismatched offensive line. They currently have a combined 94 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

    Houston will receive the second-half kickoff. 

